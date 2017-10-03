Today's Top Stories
Photos: Mourners Around the World Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has left more than 50 people dead and over 500 injured.

Oct 3, 2017

On Sunday, the Route 91 Harvest Festival near the Las Vegas Strip became the center of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Lone gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, unleashed a barrage of bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The Route 91 Harvest shooting left 59 people dead and 527 more injured. In memory of the victims, thousands have gathered to hold candlelit vigils on Las Vegas Boulevard, Sahara Avenue, the Las Vegas Strip, and locations around the country. These photos from the vigils show the severe grief and heartbreak many have experienced following the shooting.

Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

A makeshift memorial rests on the road at the intersection of the north end of the Las Vegas strip.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

Memorial flowers and signs at the north of the Las Vegas strip on October 2.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

A vase of flowers and bouquets that were left behind for victims of the shooting.

Getty
Jon Dimaya, a Nevada resident and rapid response team nurse at Sunrise hospital stands with his sons Ethan Dimaya, Gryffin Dimaya, and Ewan Dimaya. The family held up signs and a flag during a prayer vigil outside Las Vegas City Hall.

Mourners light candles during a candlelit vigil at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on October 2.

Getty
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

Mourners attend a candlelit vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue.

Getty
A candlelit vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

Hundreds of people gather for a candlelit vigil on October 2.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

Candles rest on the ground of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard in memory of the victims.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

A person holds up a candle that reads "peace & love" at a vigil in Las Vegas.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

People hand out candles for a vigil at the Ascend Amphitheater.

Getty
Mourners hold a moment of prayer at the Ascend Amphitheater in honor of the victims lost in Sunday's shooting.

Getty
People mourn the victims of the Route 91 Harvest concert shooting during a vigil at Ascend Amphitheater.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

Gabby Philips, Sam Alworth, Ana Preciado, and Evan Dixon embrace each other during a candlelit vigil on the Las Vegas Strip.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

Students at the University of Las Vegas gather on the ground for a candlelit vigil on October 2.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

University of Nevada Las Vegas students hold a moment of silence.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

New York University students attend a vigil on October 2.

Getty
Photo of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music concert aftermath

The Eiffel Tower is switched off on October 2 in tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest concert.

Getty
