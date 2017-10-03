Photos: Mourners Around the World Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

On Sunday, the Route 91 Harvest Festival near the Las Vegas Strip became the center of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Lone gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, unleashed a barrage of bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The Route 91 Harvest shooting left 59 people dead and 527 more injured. In memory of the victims, thousands have gathered to hold candlelit vigils on Las Vegas Boulevard, Sahara Avenue, the Las Vegas Strip, and locations around the country. These photos from the vigils show the severe grief and heartbreak many have experienced following the shooting.