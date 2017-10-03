Photos: Mourners Around the World Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has left more than 50 people dead and over 500 injured.
On Sunday, the Route 91 Harvest Festival near the Las Vegas Strip became the center of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Lone gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, unleashed a barrage of bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The Route 91 Harvest shooting left 59 people dead and 527 more injured. In memory of the victims, thousands have gathered to hold candlelit vigils on Las Vegas Boulevard, Sahara Avenue, the Las Vegas Strip, and locations around the country. These photos from the vigils show the severe grief and heartbreak many have experienced following the shooting.
A makeshift memorial rests on the road at the intersection of the north end of the Las Vegas strip.
Memorial flowers and signs at the north of the Las Vegas strip on October 2.
A vase of flowers and bouquets that were left behind for victims of the shooting.
Jon Dimaya, a Nevada resident and rapid response team nurse at Sunrise hospital stands with his sons Ethan Dimaya, Gryffin Dimaya, and Ewan Dimaya. The family held up signs and a flag during a prayer vigil outside Las Vegas City Hall.
Mourners light candles during a candlelit vigil at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on October 2.
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting.
Mourners attend a candlelit vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue.
A candlelit vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.
Hundreds of people gather for a candlelit vigil on October 2.
Candles rest on the ground of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard in memory of the victims.
A person holds up a candle that reads "peace & love" at a vigil in Las Vegas.
People hand out candles for a vigil at the Ascend Amphitheater.
Mourners hold a moment of prayer at the Ascend Amphitheater in honor of the victims lost in Sunday's shooting.
People mourn the victims of the Route 91 Harvest concert shooting during a vigil at Ascend Amphitheater.
Gabby Philips, Sam Alworth, Ana Preciado, and Evan Dixon embrace each other during a candlelit vigil on the Las Vegas Strip.
Students at the University of Las Vegas gather on the ground for a candlelit vigil on October 2.
University of Nevada Las Vegas students hold a moment of silence.
New York University students attend a vigil on October 2.
The Eiffel Tower is switched off on October 2 in tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest concert.