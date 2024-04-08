Whether you're a diehard fan of Korean entertainment or a horror buff looking for the next terrifying monster, Parasyte: The Grey should be next on your watchlist. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (of Train to Busan and Hellbound fame), the latest Netflix K-drama takes place in the world of the iconic Japanese manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaake, where humans become infected by other-worldly parasites that take over their brains and turn their bodies into horrific tentacled monsters. The series follows Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-nee), an ordinary woman who must learn to co-exist with the parasite (that only partially takes her over), and the pair must evade an elite military hunting unit known as The Grey.

All six episodes of Parasyte: The Grey dropped on Netflix on April 5 and immediately shot up the Netflix Top 10 chart, as countless viewers were sucked into the brutal horror drama. Viewers who have already finished the series know that the final episode leaves the door open for the story to continue, with a special Easter egg that hints that the war between humans and parasites is just beginning. Read on for what we know so far about a possible Parasyte: The Grey season 2.

Jeon So-nee plays Jeong Su-in and parasite Heidi, in Parasyte: The Grey. (Image credit: Cho Wonjin/Netflix)

Who is the mystery man in the final scene of 'Parasyte: The Grey' season 1?

By the end of Parasyte: The Grey's six episodes, the humans have won a major victory over the invading parasites. With the help of Heidi, the parasite living inside Su-in, the humans are able to stop the leader of the parasites from inhabiting the body of Seoul's mayor. After Heidi proves her allegiance to the humans, Team Grey leader Choi Jun-kyung (Lee Jung-hyun) decides not to arrest Su-in, leaving the human/parasite hybrid free to rebuild her life. Meanwhile, former gang member Seol Kang-woo (Koo Kyo-hwan) joins Team Grey, to help hunt down parasites throughout South Korea.

In the final scene, we meet a man called Shinichi Izumi (Masaki Suda), who offers to help Jun-Kyung and Team Grey get rid of the parasites. Shinichi is the main character from the source manga, which followed him as a 17-year-old high schooler learning to co-exist with his own parasite that failed to take over his brain and instead inhabited just his right arm. Shinichi and Migi (the parasite, named after the Japanese word for "right") quickly bond while working together to survive, and fighting on behalf of humans.

Shinichi Izumi (Masaki Suda) in the Parasyte: The Grey season 1 finale. (Image credit: Netflix)

The introduction of Shinichi leaves the door open for lots of questions, especially considering that we've now learned that the new live-action series is meant to be a sequel spin-off of the manga. If Team Grey accepts Shinichi's help, they'll have a human/parasite hybrid working to track down all of the parasites hiding in Korea. Or maybe they'll have two, if Su-in/Heidi decides to rejoin the fight. Of course, we'll also have to see what new Big Bad our heroes will have to go up against in potential future episodes.

Has 'Parasyte: The Grey' been renewed for season 2?

Lee Jung-hyun plays Team Grey task force leader Choi Jun-kyung, in Parasyte: The Grey (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix hasn't given any word yet on whether Parasyte: The Grey will get a second season, but that's likely because the series has only been available to stream for a few days. The streaming giant tends to wait on ratings to see whether to renew their shows, so fans will have to be on the lookout for news over the next several months. Luckily, horror K-dramas like Sweet Home, All of Us Are Dead, and Gyeongseong Creature have been renewed in the past, so if ratings stay high, Parasyte: The Grey's chances are looking good.

Koo Kyo-hwan plays gang member turned hero Seol Kang-woo, in Parasyte: The Grey. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)