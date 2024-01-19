If you have a Netflix account (or are still getting away with sharing one), odds are you watched a Korean TV show in 2023. Last year was the year of abundance with Netflix's Korean scripted and unscripted slates, from acclaimed hits like The Glory, Physical: 100, Bloodhounds, and The Devil's Plan, to beloved returning shows like D.P., Sweet Home, and Single's Inferno. Per Deadline's analysis of streaming giant's viewing data from the first half of 2023, South Korean shows accounted for a combined 3.71 billion hours watched among the top 100 titles on Netflix during that time frame. Long story short, Squid Game was just the start for Korean dramas and reality shows' dominance on the platform.

Even though Netflix has yet to announce its official lineup for the next year in Korean shows, we've already gathered dozens of titles to look out for, from highly-anticipated new rom-coms and Korean thrillers to continuing seasons of several hit reality competitions and action epics. Read on to learn about the packed lineup for Korean TV shows on Netflix in 2024. (Once you build your watch list, check out our guide to the all-time best Korean dramas on Netflix .)

'The Bequeathed'

Train to Busan and Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-ho returns to Netflix with this thriller based on the popular webtoon of the same name. When Yoon Seo-ha (Kim Hyun-joo) inherits a family graveyard after the death of her uncle, the sudden appearance of a man (Ryu Kyung-soo) claiming to be her half-brother complicates the situation. Soon after, police officers Seong-joon (Park Hee-soon) and Sang-min (Park Byung-eun) show up to investigate a series of mysterious murders taking place nearby.

Premiere: January 19, 2024

'Captivating the King'

This historical romance will depict the love story between King Yi In (Hospital Playlist's Jo Jung-suk), a mistrusting and paranoid monarch of Joseon, and Kang Hee-soo (Run On's Shin Se-kyung). When the ruler was just a prince, the pair had a close friendship over their shared love of baduk (a.k.a the board game Go), but political intrigue eventually tore them apart. She swears revenge, but eventually the estranged friends become something much more.

Premiere: January 21, 2024

'Doctor Slump'

This highly-anticipated medical rom-com stars The Heirs alums Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik as former academic rivals: top-tier plastic surgeon Yeo Jung-woo (Park Hyung-sik), who sees his perfect life goes downhill after a surgical accident; and anesthesiologist Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye), who realizes that her life has no meaning outside of her busy work schedule. The show follows the pair as they leave their jobs and explore new lives.

Premiere: January 27, 2024

'A Killer Paradox'

Parasite and Our Beloved Summer star Choi Woo-shik stars in this thriller drama, formerly known as Murder DIEary. Lee Tang (Choi) is an ordinary college student who works at a convenience store, when one night he gets into a fight with a customer and accidentally kills him. The student soon learns that he has an innate power to sense and punish evildoers, and becomes a vigilante that only kills bad people. As the student becomes a dark hero, he is investigated by Detective Gang Nan-gam (My Liberation Notes' Son Suk-ku) and former detective Song Chon (Mouse's Lee Hee-joon).

Premiere: February 9, 2024

Confirmed by Netflix

'Aema'

In 1982, the movie Madame Aema made history as one of the box-office hits of that year and as the most erotic Korean film to date. This comedy series set in Chungmuro, the heart of the Korean film industry in the 1980s, will depict the fictionalized process of creating the real-life film. Among the characters involved are Jeong Hui-ran (Hanee Lee), the acclaimed diva who is removed from the lead role due to her dispute with the production studio; Shin Joo-ae (Bang Hyo-rin), a nightclub dancer who's suddenly cast as the new star of the film; producer Gu Jung-ho (Jin Sun-Kyu), who would stop at nothing to survive in the competitive film scene; and Kwak In-woo (Cho Hyun-Chul), the timid rooie director about to make his directorial debut with Madame Aema.

Premiere: TBA

'Agents of Mystery'

The Devil's Plan producer Jeong Jong-yeon is set to bring his second variety show to Netflix, this time taping an all-star cast including aespa's Karina and former Girls' Day member Lee Hye-ri. The new variety show will follow a group of celebs as they solve "bizarre quests in uncharted territories," per the announcement. Actors Kim Do-hoon and Lee Yong-jin, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer John Park are also set to star.

Premiere: TBA

'Alone in the Woods'

This new highly-anticipated drama from The World of the Married director Mo Wan-il will revolve around a two men: Sang-joon (Kim Yun-seok) owns a motel in a rural area during the summer of 2001, while Young-ha (Yoon Kye-sang) runs a pension (a small, usually family-owned, short-term rental property) in a secluded forest in the present. The latter’s life is turned upside down by the arrival of a suspicious woman. Many of the project's details are still under wraps, but we do know that Sweet Home's Go Min-si and Parasite's Lee Jung-eun will also star.

Premiere: TBA

'Gyeongseong Creature' season 2

Netflix has already announced a second season for it's brand-new historical action epic, which took inspiration from real-life historical events to tell a supernatural horror story that centers on a mysterious creature terrorizing Japanese-occupied Seoul (then known as Gyeongseong) in the spring of 1945. While season 1 took place in the past, a finale cliffhanger revealed that season 2 will (somehow) bring the series to the 21st century.

Premiere: TBA

'Hierarchy'

This youth melodrama will follow all the drama that takes place when new student Kang Ha (Crash Course in Romance's Lee Chae-min) disturbs the pecking order at Jusin High School, an elite school where the children of society's top 0.01 percent reign with a rigid set of rules. While plot details are still under wraps, the show boasts a talented young cast, including Our Beloved Summer's Roh Jeong-eui, King the Land's Kim Jae-won, The Sound of Magic's Ji Hye-won, and My Perfect Stranger's Lee Won-jeong.

Premiere: TBA

'Hong Rang'

This Joseon-era mystery melodrama, adapted from Jang Da-hye’s novel Hong Rang: Swallowing Gold, will chronicle the bond between step-siblings Hong Rang (Alchemy of Souls' Lee Jae-wook) and Jae-i (Destined With You's Cho Bo-ah). The pair had been close throughout their childhood, until one day Hong Rang vanished at the age of eight. Over a decade later, the long-lost son of Joseon's elite returns to his home with no memory, and Jae-i becomes torn between doubt and love for Hong Rang as she investigates his lost years. Other actors appearing in the stacked cast include Alchemy of Souls' Park Byung-eun, Little Women's Uhm Ji-won, Love Alarm's Jung Ga-ram, and Her Private Life's Kim Jae-wook.

Premiere: TBA

'Karma'

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Shin Min-a will lead this crime thriller based on the Kakao webtoon of the same name. Per the announcement, the show will follow the "entangled lives of those who, without knowing how or why, end up repeating their karmic cycle with one another." Some of the characters intertwined by their unbreakable fate include a man (Park) who witnesses a mysterious accident, a doctor (Shin) who continues to suffer from childhood trauma, and a debt-ridden man (Lee Hee-jun) desperate to free himself from the grip of loan sharks.

Premiere: TBA

'Mr. Plankton'

After starring in popular 2023 dramas, Bloodhounds' Woo Do-hwan and Strong Girl Namsoon's Lee You-mi will star in this rom-com drama that depicts the lives of people who drift through life and struggle to connect with anyone, just like plankton. Hae-jo (Woo), an empty-hearted man who doesn't have anyone he cares about, spends his days dreaming of a fulfilling future. One day he meets Jae-mi (Lee), someone who will give him an infinite amount of love and want to become his family. Other familiar faces who've joined this romance include Netflix regulars Oh Jung-se (Sweet Home, It's Okay to Not Be Okay) and Kim Hae-sook (Gyeongseong Creature, Under the Queen's Umbrella).

Premiere: TBA

'Parasyte: The Grey'

Hitoshi Iwaaki’s sci-fi manga about parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts is getting a K-drama adaptation directed by Train to Busan helmer Yeon Sang-ho. When My Love Blooms' Jeon So-nee plays Jeong Su-in, enters a bizarre coexistence with a parasite who infects her hand but fails to inhabit her brain. D.P.'s Koo Kyo-Hwan and Peninsula's Lee Jung-hun will also star as people who have devoted their lives to tracking down and battling the parasites.

Premiere: TBA

'Physical: 100' season 2

Season 1 of Physical: 100, a thrilling strength and endurance competition involving epic, larger-than-life sets, was Netflix's second-ever Korean un-scripted hit after Single's Inferno. It was no surprise when the streamer announced a season 2 renewal, with creator Jan Ho-gi promising that the next installment would "surpass its predecessor in every aspect."

Premiere: TBA

'The Devil's Plan' season 2

For viewers who are more interested in games of wit and mental prowess rather than physical strength, The Devil's Plan has also been renewed for an upcoming second season. The exciting first season brought together contestants from various fields (including doctors, actors, professional poker players, and an idol) to solve sophisticated mental games for the chance at a 250 million won (approximately $194,000 USD) prize.

Premiere: TBA

'The Influencer'

Netflix's new survival show will be a battle for social media supremacy. In this competition, 77 Korean influencers come together in a survival competition to find out who has the most social media influence. Details are still under wraps, but we're excited for how they'll judge pre-existing online sway on this reality series.

Premiere: TBA

'The 8 Show'

The description for this upcoming thriller drama (based on the webtoon Money Game by Bae Jin-soo) gives big Squid Game and Alice in Borderland vibes: "8 people in need of money are invited to appear on reality variety show Money Game. The 8 people are to stay at the studio that consists of nothing but concrete walls. If they are able to hang in there for 100 days, they can divide the winning prize of 44.8 billion won equally. But, everything they spend for, including necessities like food, water, electricity, costs 1,000 times more than normal prices and are deducted from the winning prize."

Premiere: TBA

'The Whirlwind'

This gripping political drama will depict a harsh feud within South Korea's executive leadership. (In South Korea, the president is the head of the country and the prime minister is his second-in-command, per Korea.net.) Prime Minister Park Dong-ho (Kill Bok-soon's Sol Kyung-gu), seeks to change the political status quo and uproot the corrupt president, who colludes with the chaebols (powerful family-owned conglomerates). He soon finds himself in conflict with Deputy Prime Minister for Economy and Finance Jeong Soo-jin (Queenmaker's Kim Hee-ae), who opposes his efforts.

Premiere: TBA

'Two Women'

This highly-anticipated drama (also known as Eun Jung and Sang Yeon) will follow an enduring, love-hate friendship between two women who cross paths at various phases of life. Ryu Eun-jung (Goblin's Kim Go-eun) and Cheon Sang-yeon (Reborn Rich's Park Ji-hyun) form a close bond in their school days, becoming each other's best friend and rival. As their bond changes over their twenties and thirties, the touching narrative will eventually reunite the pair at 42 years old as they face a profound challenge: Sang-yeon's battle with cancer. The Glory's Kim Gun-woo will also star as Kim Sang-hak, a charming older college student who plays a crucial part in the women's changing relationship.

Premiere: TBA

'Weak Hero Class 2'

Weak Hero Class 1 was one of the best underrated dramas of 2022, following high school student Yeon Si-eun (former Wanna One member Park Ji-hoon) as he struggled against brutal school violence. Now, Netflix is set to distribute the show's second season, where Si-eun will challenge a new set of bullies after he's transferred to a new school. The new installment will also star Crash Landing on You's Yoo Soo-bin, Twinkling Watermelon's Ryeoun, and Twenty-Five Twenty-One's Choi Min-young.

Premiere: TBA

'Zombieverse' season 2

Season 1 of this unscripted series put actors, comedians, and TV personalities (including Dex from Single's Inferno) in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, testing their survival skills as they were put through different quests. Zombieverse joins the other Korean variety shows that are returning for season 2, with the announcement promising, "upgraded quests, enhanced zombies, a new cast, and an expanded universe.”

Premiere: TBA

Reported

'All of Us Are Dead' season 2

This zombie drama was renewed in June 2022, following a thrilling first season that followed the students of Hyosan High School as they fought their way out of their town. Director Lee Jae-kyoo has previously teased that Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyn) and the evolved zombies could be a big part of the new season, along with the possible return of Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young). (If you need a refresher, here's how Season 1 ended.)

Premiere: TBA

'Everything Will Come True'

Eight years after they first played love interests in Uncontrollably Fond, Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin are reuniting for this highly-anticipated fantasy rom-com from The Glory screenwriter Kim Eun-sook. Kim will portray a Genie, who is summoned from his lamp by Ga-young (Bae), a young woman who's then granted three wishes. We'll be on the lookout for more news on this buzzy drama.

Premiere: TBA

'Queen of Tears'

Netflix will reportedly air this highly-anticipated melodrama from tvN and Studio Dragon, starring My Liberation Notes' Kim Ji-won and My Love From the Star's Kim Soo-hyun. Queen of Tears will follow the love story of Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), the chaebol heiress known as the "queen" of Queens Group’s department stores, and Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the Queens Group's legal director who was born in the rural village of Yongduri. As they approach their third year of marriage, the couple raised in two different worlds will face an unforeseen crisis and miraculously rekindle their love again.

Premiere: TBA

'Squid Game' season 2

Though word is still out on whether Squid Game 2 will arrive in 2024 or 2025, we can't leave out the highly anticipated continuation of Netflix's most popular series ever. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk as stayed mostly mum on his plans for the forthcoming season, but we do know that former winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will be back. Crossing our fingers for the return of cop Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) as well!

Premiere: TBA