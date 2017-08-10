Daenerys' Subtle Outfit Tweak Hints at Her Potential Romance with Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

In case you hadn't noticed, there is a *lot* of sexual tension between Jon Snow and Daenerys on Game of Thrones. Honestly, between Jon's longing glances and Daenerys' demands that he bend the knee, we can hardly take it.

GIF Giphy

But Mashable's Laura Prudom noticed that Daenerys appears to be matching her outfit to Jon's in photos from this Sunday's episode. It's a pretty subtle change, but see how she's sans fur in this picture from Episode 4?

HBO

Well apparently she had her personal tailor whip up a new outfit for Episode 5—lined in fur that matches Jon's.

HBO

This might seem like a reach, but it's hardly new for Game of Thrones to tell a story through its costumes. Designer Michele Clapton revealed that the show's outfits often have significant meanings—for example Sansa's Season 7 buttoned up attire is meant to reflect how horribly she's been treated by the men in her life.

Watch the trailer for Sunday's new episode below:

