Jennifer Lawrence Unveils a New Minimalist Date Night Outfit With Two Clever Layers and The Row's $30,000 Bag
A new spring styling hack has entered the chat.
No one has a better eye for layering than Jennifer Lawrence. She's an artist, really, and chic separates are her paintbrushes. On April 3, the No Hard Feelings actor debuted her latest minimalist date night masterpiece en route to dinner with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney.
In a move I'd never previously considered, the mother of two topped a taupe silk slip skirt with a long beige crewneck sweater—so long, in fact, that I have reason to believe it's actually a sweater dress. Layering dresses over pants is very trendy right now, so I'm not unfamiliar with the concept of sporting bottoms underneath a midi-length frock. But Lawrence's unique take on the styling trick has me reconsidering everything I know about how clothes are meant to be worn.
What prevents this outfit from feeling too trend-conscious is the monochromatic neutral color palette. Together, the two pieces create one continuous line for a timelessly chic look.
In keeping with the elevated energy, Lawrence accessorized her elevated minimalist ensemble with a burgundy alligator Lady Bag from The Row—an ultra-rare gem that is not being sold to the wider public at the moment. Much like an Hermès Birkin, this top-handle style is valued at upwards of $30,000, per Vogue. That's not even the most eye-watering detail of this rare bag sighting, either. Lawrence happens to own a black edition of the exact same bag, too. She was last spotted toting the black alligator bag in December, when she paired the top-handle design with a black coat and a wispy peach scarf.
Still, if you're on the hunt for a more accessibly priced alternative to Lawrence's rare alligator bags, The Row's India and Nina styles boast a very similar doctor bag silhouette.
The 34-year-old finished her look with a wavy blonde blowout and the aesthetic opposite of her new Adidas Tokyo sneakers. She pulled on a black pair of T-strap Mary Jane flats from Toteme, a brand also beloved by Lawrence's street style twin, Katie Holmes. Thankfully, these pointy slippers are a lot easier to come by than her rare reptile skin shopper.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
