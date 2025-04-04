Jennifer Lawrence Unveils a New Minimalist Date Night Outfit With Two Clever Layers and The Row's $30,000 Bag

Jennifer Lawrence leaving her apartment in new york city wearing a minimalist date night outfit with the row&#039;s $30,000 alligator bag
(Image credit: Backgrid)
No one has a better eye for layering than Jennifer Lawrence. She's an artist, really, and chic separates are her paintbrushes. On April 3, the No Hard Feelings actor debuted her latest minimalist date night masterpiece en route to dinner with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney.

In a move I'd never previously considered, the mother of two topped a taupe silk slip skirt with a long beige crewneck sweater—so long, in fact, that I have reason to believe it's actually a sweater dress. Layering dresses over pants is very trendy right now, so I'm not unfamiliar with the concept of sporting bottoms underneath a midi-length frock. But Lawrence's unique take on the styling trick has me reconsidering everything I know about how clothes are meant to be worn.

Jennifer Lawrence walks in New York City wearing a sweater with a taupe slip skirt and shoes by The Row

Jennifer Lawrence layered a sweater dress over a silk skirt for a recent date night in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

What prevents this outfit from feeling too trend-conscious is the monochromatic neutral color palette. Together, the two pieces create one continuous line for a timelessly chic look.

In keeping with the elevated energy, Lawrence accessorized her elevated minimalist ensemble with a burgundy alligator Lady Bag from The Row—an ultra-rare gem that is not being sold to the wider public at the moment. Much like an Hermès Birkin, this top-handle style is valued at upwards of $30,000, per Vogue. That's not even the most eye-watering detail of this rare bag sighting, either. Lawrence happens to own a black edition of the exact same bag, too. She was last spotted toting the black alligator bag in December, when she paired the top-handle design with a black coat and a wispy peach scarf.

Still, if you're on the hunt for a more accessibly priced alternative to Lawrence's rare alligator bags, The Row's India and Nina styles boast a very similar doctor bag silhouette.

The 34-year-old finished her look with a wavy blonde blowout and the aesthetic opposite of her new Adidas Tokyo sneakers. She pulled on a black pair of T-strap Mary Jane flats from Toteme, a brand also beloved by Lawrence's street style twin, Katie Holmes. Thankfully, these pointy slippers are a lot easier to come by than her rare reptile skin shopper.

