Jon Snow's Newly Revealed Letter to Sansa Hints at Major Tension in Season 8

Jon Snow sent a letter to his sister Sansa during the season finale of Game of Thrones, and the contents have finally been revealed. Yay! But um, said contents hold some interesting information.

“I have pledged our forces.”

Look closer at Jon’s letter to Sansa and the book Gilly read to Sam: https://t.co/JmzjHRVqBC pic.twitter.com/Kz5tazkUup — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 29, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the event that you can't read Jon Snow's tiny font, the letter says:

"Cersei Lannister has pledged her forces to our cause, as has Daenerys Targaryen. And if we survive this war, I have pledged our forces to Daenerys at the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. We are both coming to organise the defence of the realm."

Most interestingly, he signed his named "Jon Snow. Warden of the North."

Like, wow Jon. Stepping down from the throne and giving up an army to Dany is a monumentally huge reveal, and you'd think he'd make the announcement with at least a bit of sheepish apologizing considering how much Sansa helped his cause.

Most Popular

It goes without saying that the chances Sansa—who is a badass tactician and leader—will simply agree to fork over the North and its army because Jon Snow fell in love with his aunt is highly unlikely. So, it seems more than fair to assume that Season 8 will feature tension between the two siblings once Jon and his aunt/lover arrive in the North. We're ready.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.