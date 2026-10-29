"Nervous" Queen Camilla Reportedly Hasn't Joined King Charles on His Royal Tour Due to One of Her Biggest Fears

King Charles's wife "may want to avoid" one aspect of his international trip.

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Queen Camilla wears a black hat and black dress with a string of pearls
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King Charles is currently on an international royal tour of the Bahamas, Antigua, Barbuda, and Guyana. While Queen Camilla is due to join The King for some of the royal tour, she hasn't accompanied him on the entire trip for an understandable yet tragic reason.

Sadly, Camilla might be limiting the amount of time she spends on the royal tour due to one of her biggest fears. According to the Express, "The official reason [for Camilla's absence] has not been confirmed by the palace; however, it is believed to be the result of one of The Queen's fears."

Per the outlet, "Queen Camilla is reportedly a nervous flyer, and may want to avoid getting on as many planes as possible."

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The Queen is apparently planning to join King Charles for the final stops in his royal tour, which will see him visiting Antigua and Barbuda. The decision to simply accompany her husband during the final two royal tour stops is likely to be purposeful.

"By just going to Antigua and Barbuda, Camilla only has to deal with the flight there and back," the Express shared. Meanwhile, King Charles has been embarking upon multiple flights during the nine-day royal tour.

Britain&#039;s King Charles III plants a silver buttonwood tree at Bonefish Pond National Park in New Providence as part of the autumn tour of Caribbean nations on October 28, 2026 in Nassau, Bahamas

King Charles traveled to the Bahamas without his wife Queen Camilla.

(Image credit: Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images)

The publication also suggested that the tactical decision to cut down on plane travel would make sense for someone with a fear of flying.

While traveling between the Bahamas, Guyana, Antigua, and Barbuda, King Charles has likely needed to board "smaller planes," which "may have been too much for an anxious flyer like Camilla."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle on October 20, 2026.

"By just going to Antigua and Barbuda, Camilla only has to deal with the flight there and back."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time that Queen Camilla's alleged fear of flying has been discussed. In April 2018, The Queen left her royal tour of Australia early, with a royal spokesperson revealing (via Hello! magazine), "[Camilla] does not like flying, but I think she has to sometimes embrace that fear."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.