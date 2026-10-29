"Nervous" Queen Camilla Reportedly Hasn't Joined King Charles on His Royal Tour Due to One of Her Biggest Fears

King Charles is currently on an international royal tour of the Bahamas, Antigua, Barbuda, and Guyana. While Queen Camilla is due to join The King for some of the royal tour, she hasn't accompanied him on the entire trip for an understandable yet tragic reason.
Sadly, Camilla might be limiting the amount of time she spends on the royal tour due to one of her biggest fears. According to the Express, "The official reason [for Camilla's absence] has not been confirmed by the palace; however, it is believed to be the result of one of The Queen's fears."
Per the outlet, "Queen Camilla is reportedly a nervous flyer, and may want to avoid getting on as many planes as possible."
The Queen is apparently planning to join King Charles for the final stops in his royal tour, which will see him visiting Antigua and Barbuda. The decision to simply accompany her husband during the final two royal tour stops is likely to be purposeful.
"By just going to Antigua and Barbuda, Camilla only has to deal with the flight there and back," the Express shared. Meanwhile, King Charles has been embarking upon multiple flights during the nine-day royal tour.
The publication also suggested that the tactical decision to cut down on plane travel would make sense for someone with a fear of flying.
While traveling between the Bahamas, Guyana, Antigua, and Barbuda, King Charles has likely needed to board "smaller planes," which "may have been too much for an anxious flyer like Camilla."
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This isn't the first time that Queen Camilla's alleged fear of flying has been discussed. In April 2018, The Queen left her royal tour of Australia early, with a royal spokesperson revealing (via Hello! magazine), "[Camilla] does not like flying, but I think she has to sometimes embrace that fear."