Prince William's Unexpected Celebrity Doppelgänger Says He "Was Often Mistaken For" the Royal When He Was Younger

British broadcaster and television host Ben Fogle shared an Instagram post on October 29 revealing his resemblance to Prince William.
Sharing a photo of himself with the Prince of Wales, Fogle wrote, "I love looking back on chapters of my life. This is a throwback to when I traveled across Botswana with Prince William for @tusk_org [a charity focused on African-driven conservation]."
Fogle continued, "It was a fascinating journey and a privilege to spend time with the future King, while he shared his passion for conservation. Something we are both passionate about."
As well as having a lot in common with the royal, Fogle was seemingly mistaken for the prince on several occasions.
Per the documentarian, "When I was younger, I was often mistaken for Prince William. People used to stop me all the time and ask where my security were?"
Reflecting on his shared history with the Royal Family, Fogle explained, "One of my most memorable nights was camping in the Okavango Delta with Princes William and Harry...We made a beautiful film which is still available online which culminated in me running the Lewa marathon for Tusk."
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It seems that Fogle might just understand how it feels to be a royal.