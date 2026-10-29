Prince William's Unexpected Celebrity Doppelgänger Says He "Was Often Mistaken For" the Royal When He Was Younger

"People used to stop me all the time and ask where my security were."

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Prince William looks serious while wearing a black suit with a white shirt and a black tie
(Image credit: Jane Barlow/Darren Staples - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
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Most members of the Royal Family have found themselves linked to unexpected doppelgängers over the years. For instance, Prince Louis appears to bear a striking resemblance to his grandfather, Michael Middleton. Meanwhile, royal fans have suggested that Princess Charlotte looks like her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandmother Princess Diana. Now, Prince William's celebrity doppelgänger has opened up about being mistaken for the royal.

British broadcaster and television host Ben Fogle shared an Instagram post on October 29 revealing his resemblance to Prince William.

Sharing a photo of himself with the Prince of Wales, Fogle wrote, "I love looking back on chapters of my life. This is a throwback to when I traveled across Botswana with Prince William for @tusk_org [a charity focused on African-driven conservation]."

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Fogle continued, "It was a fascinating journey and a privilege to spend time with the future King, while he shared his passion for conservation. Something we are both passionate about."

As well as having a lot in common with the royal, Fogle was seemingly mistaken for the prince on several occasions.

Ben Fogle and Prince William June 16, 2010 in Maun, Botswana

Ben Fogle and Prince William on June 16, 2010.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Per the documentarian, "When I was younger, I was often mistaken for Prince William. People used to stop me all the time and ask where my security were?"

Reflecting on his shared history with the Royal Family, Fogle explained, "One of my most memorable nights was camping in the Okavango Delta with Princes William and Harry...We made a beautiful film which is still available online which culminated in me running the Lewa marathon for Tusk."

Prince William talking to fans in Aberfan, Wales

"When I was younger, I was often mistaken for Prince William. People used to stop me all the time and ask where my security were?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that Fogle might just understand how it feels to be a royal.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.