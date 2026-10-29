King Charles Questions His Mortality and Says If He's "Still Alive," He "Hopes to See" the Fruits of His Royal Tour

On October 28, King Charles appeared to have a very productive day while visiting the national park, where he reminisced about his past trips to the Bahamas. At one point, the monarch seemed to express regret at not having visited the region more regularly. "That's the only problem—it's taken me so long to come back here," he explained (via Hello! magazine).
As royal patron of the Bahamas National Trust, King Charles's visit was particularly pertinent. At the end of the visit, a plaque was unveiled in honor of King Charles's visit, and the monarch planted a silver mangrove shrub, which is also known as a silver buttonwood.
Per Hello!, the monarch told the plant, "[I] wish it luck." Upon hearing that the shrub would take as long as 20 years to reach its full potential, Charles said, "If I'm still alive, I hope to see it grow into something bigger."
King Charles was apparently very impressed with the fact that Bonefish Pond National Park had delivered educational opportunities for more than 2,000 students.
"It's difficult to understand why [the mangroves] matter, if you're not told," The King noted. "That can make a big difference, to unlock that interest. To get them out, out of school, so they are not always in the classroom. It's easier to learn it out here."
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