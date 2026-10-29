King Charles Questions His Mortality and Says If He's "Still Alive," He "Hopes to See" the Fruits of His Royal Tour

"That's the only problem—it's taken me so long to come back here."

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Britain&#039;s King Charles III plants a silver buttonwood tree at Bonefish Pond National Park in New Providence as part of the autumn tour of Caribbean nations on October 28, 2026 in Nassau, Bahamas
(Image credit: Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)
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King Charles is currently visiting the Bahamas as part of a royal tour, which will culminate in his attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). During a visit to the Bonefish Pond National Park, which is comprised of 1,235 acres of coastal wetland area, The King mused about his mortality and whether he'd ever be able to return to the region.

On October 28, King Charles appeared to have a very productive day while visiting the national park, where he reminisced about his past trips to the Bahamas. At one point, the monarch seemed to express regret at not having visited the region more regularly. "That's the only problem—it's taken me so long to come back here," he explained (via Hello! magazine).

As royal patron of the Bahamas National Trust, King Charles's visit was particularly pertinent. At the end of the visit, a plaque was unveiled in honor of King Charles's visit, and the monarch planted a silver mangrove shrub, which is also known as a silver buttonwood.

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Britain&#039;s King Charles III plants a silver buttonwood tree at Bonefish Pond National Park in New Providence as part of the autumn tour of Caribbean nations on October 28, 2026 in Nassau, Bahamas

King Charles visiting Bonefish Pond National Park on October 28, 2026.

(Image credit: Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images)

Per Hello!, the monarch told the plant, "[I] wish it luck." Upon hearing that the shrub would take as long as 20 years to reach its full potential, Charles said, "If I'm still alive, I hope to see it grow into something bigger."

King Charles was apparently very impressed with the fact that Bonefish Pond National Park had delivered educational opportunities for more than 2,000 students.

Britain&#039;s King Charles III plants a silver buttonwood tree at Bonefish Pond National Park in New Providence as part of the autumn tour of Caribbean nations on October 28, 2026 in Nassau, Bahamas

King Charles planting a silver buttonwood plant at Bonefish Pond National Park.

(Image credit: Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images)

"It's difficult to understand why [the mangroves] matter, if you're not told," The King noted. "That can make a big difference, to unlock that interest. To get them out, out of school, so they are not always in the classroom. It's easier to learn it out here."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.