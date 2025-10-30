Selling Sunset is back for season 9, and as usual, there’s never a dull moment at The Oppenheim Group. In between managing luxury real estate deals for stars like Jojo Siwa, the show’s central cast of agents dealt with their fair share of drama. The season began with cast member Nicole Young being dismissed from the office after feuding with co-stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan . But that was hardly the only feud: Mary Bonnet and Chelsea Lazkani fell out after Mary questioned how genuine Chelsea really was, and tensions flared between new agent Sandra Vergara and Chrishell after Chrishell’s assistant claimed that Sandra once keyed her car.

During filming, the cast was also rocked by the tragic January 2025 L.A. wildfires , which damaged or destroyed more than 18,000 residents’ homes. By the end of the season, the office’s star employees had firmly split into two separate friend groups, setting the stage for an all-out war in the future.

But will Selling Sunset return for season 10? Keep reading to find out what to expect from reality TV ’s buzziest agents.

Is 'Selling Sunset' renewed for season 10?

Not yet! Netflix has yet to announce a renewal for Selling Sunset. In the meantime, the cast has thoughts about the series’s future.

During an October 13 interview with TooFab , Nicole said that she feels like the show might “be past the point of no return.”

“I kind of think the show has run its course,” she added. “I think at certain times, it’s gotten a bit dark. You need to have these positive, fun, lighthearted moments as well…When [the show] seems like it’s just all dark, that’s kind of when we need to wrap it up…And I think we’re at that point.”

Nicole’s co-star Mary Bonnet disagreed, telling TooFab that although there “might have to be some changes moving forward,” she believes that Selling Sunset will get a season 10. “I think that the season is very, very good, and we’re going to have good ratings,” she said. “I don’t think [Netflix is] just going to drop [the show] for no reason.”

When would 'Selling Sunset' season 10 come out?

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess when Selling Sunset could return for season 10.

Given that there was a more than two-year hiatus between seasons 8 and 9, and the show hasn’t officially been renewed, fans could face another lengthy wait time for more episodes.

Who would be in the 'Selling Sunset' season 10 cast?

If Selling Sunset returns for season 10, we can expect cast members Chrishell Stause , Chelsea Lazkani , Emma Hernan, Alanna Gold , Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith , Bre Tiesi , and Sandra Vergara to return, barring any unforeseen casting shakeups.

However, it’s unclear how much of a role Nicole will play in a potential season 10. At the end of Selling Sunset season 9, episode 3, The O Group bosses Jason and Brett asked Nicole to leave the Oppenheim office after her fights with Chrishell and Emma came to a head during Amanza’s Friendsgiving dinner.

According to Nicole herself, though, she was never actually fired from the company. She clarified the terms of her employment as an independent contractor in a Tudum interview published on October 29, explaining, “Not coming into the office and continuing to work and do business, that wasn’t a huge deal.” Still, she added, “That storyline was frustrating for me.”

She also mentioned that she’s currently preparing to move to Nashville, so it seems unlikely she’ll appear much in future episodes—but the reality star didn’t rule out a return to the silver screen entirely.” “My new priority will be Nashville, but it definitely won’t be goodbye to L.A. real estate,” Nicole told the outlet.

What would 'Selling Sunset' season 10 be about?

If Selling Sunset returns for season 10, expect the brewing Oppenheim civil war to take center stage. At the end of season 9, Chelsea, Emma, and Chrishell spent Galentine’s Day together rather than attending Bre’s Galentine's party with the rest of the cast. Will the group eventually come back together, or risk growing even more divided? Only time will tell.

Future episodes could also explore the agents’s lingering feuds with one another, from Chrishell and Sandra’s rocky beginnings to Mary and Chelsea’s falling out after Mary argued that Chelsea’s decision to send her flowers after she was robbed wasn’t genuine. But who knows? By the time a potential season 10 rolls around, we could find our favorite agents juggling a whole new set of ups and downs.