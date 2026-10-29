Royal Source Says Prince Harry Is Taking Prince William and King Charles's Roles "Into Account" With Upcoming Public Events

Prince Harry made his return to public events with wife Meghan Markle on October 15, visiting the same city where they made their first official royal appearance together. Their trip to Nottingham, England caused many to wonder if they were setting their sights on more frequent royal-style engagements now that they’re living in Britain again. Although that’s not necessarily the case, a source close to the Sussexes recently said that Harry is going to be careful not to distract from The King or Prince William’s projects with his own work moving forward.
Harry and Meghan's trip to Nottingham was scheduled on the same day The King and Queen attended the ceremonial opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff, Wales—a major event that received little press coverage compared to the duke and duchess's outing.
“Harry doesn't set out with an intention to try to pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing,” the insider told the Times, adding that was “never his intention at all.”
However, the source pointed out that Prince Harry will need to be kept in the loop in order to avoid schedule clashes and only "some information" about the royal diary is shared with the Duke of Sussex ahead of time. “He can only mitigate against clashes if information is shared with him in advance," the insider said.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to be planning another joint public event before 2026 is out, per the Times, but Harry is also keen to avoid some of the Royal Family’s upcoming plans.
”Obviously with the King going to CHOGM and the Prince and Princess of Wales going to India, he knows about those things and he is obviously mindful of that as he's planning his own activities as well,” the source said. “He doesn’t want to do anything really that pulls focus from The King’s important work so he’ll keep clear of that as much as he can.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.