Beyoncé Wore Head to Toe Gucci to Watch Jay Z and Solange Perform

Beyoncé has looked amazing in every appearance she's made since the twins were born, and this weekend was no exception. Turning up at the Made in America Festival to watch husband Jay Z, and sister Solange perform, Beyoncé donned a head to toe Gucci look.

Photos of the "Lemonade" singer quickly made it on to social media, highlighting Beyoncé's incredible outfit choice.

Okkkk #cardib with #beyonce ... #brooklynjohnny with the photobomb A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

Beyoncé's look is actually from the Gucci Cruise 2018, "New Renaissance" line:

Getty +Instagram+the.root

And not just that: this particular Gucci jacket is inspired by Dapper Dan, who The New York Times report, "magnified luxury brands' logomania to larger-than-life proportions, essentially elevated the knockoff to an art unto itself: fashion as sampling."

The New York Times also reported, the "fur-lined piece with balloon sleeves created by Mr. Day in the 1980s made use of the Louis Vuitton logo without the brand's permission." Day was sued at the time for using labels' designs without their permission, but now Gucci has turned to his boutique for inspiration, replicating the balloon sleeves almost identically.

#cardib and #beyonce A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

To complete the outfit, Beyoncé is wearing Gucci's Metallic Leather Kingsnake pumps. Sheer Perfection.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.