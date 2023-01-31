Miley Cyrus Celebrated 'Flowers' Making Number 1 Around the World in a Sexy Little Black Dress

Miley Cyrus debuted an absolute banger of a song a couple of weeks ago.
Flowers is a breakup anthem that's jam-packed with thinly veiled digs at her ex Liam Hemsworth, and it has really struck a chord with a ton of people worldwide.
Not only did people flock to Twitter to praise Cyrus for the song, but they also listened to it en masse on all the streaming platforms.
The singer-songwriter even broke her own Spotify record with the most streamed song in a single week, two weeks in a row.
But, as she herself noted, Cyrus also made number 1 in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S. Whew!
To mark these milestones, the star posted a couple of gorgeous photos on Instagram, in which she's dancing and pumping her arms while wearing a cut-out black mini-dress that looks completely stunning.
Cyrus wore her light blonde hair in an updo and sported a glam makeup look as well.
She captioned her post, "Celebrating 'Flowers' being #1 around the world again this week! I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful."
Chiara Ferragni wrote, "You go gurl," while Hailey Bieber contributed a slew of celebratory emojis.
Diplo chimed in with the sweetest words: "#1 in my heart," he wrote. Awww!!!
Flowers was released on Hemsworth's birthday, and is all about Cyrus being able to love herself better than he could. It is fire.
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
A TikTok of Anne Hathaway Dancing Her Heart Out in Paris Is Delighting Fans
For all the right reasons.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Cropped Jennifer Lopez Out of a Selfie With Oprah, But It's Not What You Think
There's no beef there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Opened Up About Aging: "I Don't See It as Something to Worry About"
A queen, as ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What to Wear to a Concert for Maximum Fun and Minimum Discomfort
We rounded up the best inspo.
By Chelsea Peng
-
These Coachella Outfit Ideas Are So Good, You'll Be Watching the Likes Roll In
What you wear to Coachella is important, given the cool-girl scene and the many, many Instagram opportunities. Ahead, some outfit inspo.
By Marina Liao
-
Beyoncé Wore Head to Toe Gucci to Watch Jay Z and Solange Perform
The balloon sleeves on her jacket are incredible.
By Amy Mackelden
-
12 Music Videos Where the Fashion Is as Good as the Tunes
Perfect places—and perfect clothes.
By Chelsea Peng
-
Miley Cyrus's "Younger Now" Music Video Is a Stunning 1950s Fashion Show
Four minutes. Nine looks.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Electric Daisy Carnival Isn't as Crazy as Everyone Says It Is—It's Even Crazier
(And here's proof.)
By Jenna Blaha
-
Ariana Grande's Tour Costume Designer on TLC, Quick Changes, and Dressing a 'Dangerous Woman' for 2017
Only '90s kids will get this.
By Chelsea Peng
-
Kristen Stewart in the New Rolling Stones Video Is the Holiday-Party Heroine We Need
No shoes, no bra, no f*cks.
By Chelsea Peng