Miley Cyrus Celebrated 'Flowers' Making Number 1 Around the World in a Sexy Little Black Dress

Miley Cyrus debuted an absolute banger of a song a couple of weeks ago.

Flowers is a breakup anthem that's jam-packed with thinly veiled digs at her ex Liam Hemsworth, and it has really struck a chord with a ton of people worldwide.

Not only did people flock to Twitter to praise Cyrus for the song, but they also listened to it en masse on all the streaming platforms.

The singer-songwriter even broke her own Spotify record with the most streamed song in a single week, two weeks in a row.

But, as she herself noted, Cyrus also made number 1 in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S. Whew!

To mark these milestones, the star posted a couple of gorgeous photos on Instagram, in which she's dancing and pumping her arms while wearing a cut-out black mini-dress that looks completely stunning.

Cyrus wore her light blonde hair in an updo and sported a glam makeup look as well.

She captioned her post, "Celebrating 'Flowers' being #1 around the world again this week! I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful."

Chiara Ferragni wrote, "You go gurl," while Hailey Bieber contributed a slew of celebratory emojis.

Diplo chimed in with the sweetest words: "#1 in my heart," he wrote. Awww!!!

Flowers was released on Hemsworth's birthday, and is all about Cyrus being able to love herself better than he could. It is fire.