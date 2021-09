The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Emmys

In a far departure from last year's virtual Emmy awards, the 2021 Emmys will take place in person at the Event Deck in Los Angeles hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The awards, which honor the best in primetime television, include nominations for Ted Lasso, Bridgerton, The Queen's Gambit, The Crown, and more beloved shows. Before we find out the winners, see what your favorite celebrities are wearing on the Emmys red carpet, ahead.