Trump Retweeted a Meme of Himself Eclipsing Obama

It's a total eclipse by President Donald Trump of Barack Obama.

Trump has retweeted a quadruple photo spread of Trump slowly eclipsing the former president.

The series starts with a photo that shows a glimpse of Trump, who is in color in the frame, along with a black-and-white image of Obama. Trump gradually commands more of the frame in the next two photos until the fourth and final one shows a smiling Trump and no Obama.

Trump retweeted the series, titled "The Best Eclipse Ever!" from Twitter user, @JerryTravone.

Travone describes himself on Twitter as a YouTube actor, political junkie and "Proud Trump supporter."

It's not the first time the president has made what some might call a poor choice of retweet. Three days after peaceful counter-protester Heather Heyer was hit by a car and killed by a white nationalist in Charlottesville, VA, Trump re-tweeted and then deleted a cartoon of a "trump train" running over a CNN journalist.

