Obama Surprised High School Students on Their First Day of Term

President Obama decided to surprise students at McKinley Technology High on Friday, by dropping in unexpectedly. To make the surprise even better, Obama casually walked in and asked the class, "How's everybody doing? Is that my seat? You don't mind me crashing, right?" Needless to say, nobody minded.

@BarackObama made a surprise visit to McKinley Tech HS here in DC to welcome back students as they start a new school year. pic.twitter.com/Y64tAE0KBl — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) September 8, 2017

According to The Hill, Obama spokesman Keith Schiller revealed that the former president was at McKinley to talk to students about "their life goals, pursuing higher education and giving back to their communities." More importantly, Obama is apparently "focused on supporting the next generation of leaders. Today's meeting is part of that ongoing conversation with young people."

Even though he's not in office anymore, Obama is intent on ensuring America's young people are educated, informed, and inspired. Obama also shared news of the visit on his own social media accounts:

Proud of these McKinley Tech students—inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future. pic.twitter.com/nqYC1mjjTB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2017

These young people that I met at McKinley Tech today are the reason I'm hopeful about the future. To all the young people headed back to school around the country: Make us proud. You're the next generation of leaders, and we need you. A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

In the video posted to Instagram, Obama tells the group of students, "One of the things that I did throughout my presidency was I'd meet with groups of young people everywhere I went. Whether it was here in the United States, or when I was traveling overseas, just to kind of hear from them, find out what they're interested in. Because I do believe that most of the problems that we have are going to be solved by you."

Obama's faith in young people is inspiring, and it's a reminder that despite not being the president anymore, he'll never stop advocating for America.

