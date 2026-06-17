Michelle Obama and her stylist, Meredith Koop, have always viewed fashion as a form of storytelling. They even co-authored The Look, a #1 New York Times bestseller all about "the meaning" behind Obama's personal style. Their legacy of thoughtful collaboration continued on June 16, when the former First Lady visited Chicago's Barack Obama Presidential Center while wearing a custom skirt featuring her "favorite portrait" of her mother.

Days before the Barack Obama Presidential Center opens to the public, Michelle and Barack Obama hosted a private stakeholders reception on the Jackson Park campus. The first unveiling of the museum, library, and auditorium was a historic moment for both Chicagoans. Michelle honored it with a "beautiful skirt," which Barack "didn't know existed" until moments before they stepped onstage.

Michelle and Barack Obama were moved to tears by her custom Acne Studios skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Acne Studios transformed its Fall 2026 collection's belted, calf-sweeping pencil skirt to feature a portrait of Michelle's late mom, Marian Robinson, who called Chicago's South Side home. The sepia-tinted shift captured the graceful essence of Robinson as clear as a picture frame on their family mantle.

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Obama and Koop kept the rest of her outfit simple yet chic. The former First Lady tucked a chocolate brown, sweater shirt into the skirt's belted waistband, before popping on matching, patent slingback pumps.

"Marian would have been so proud, she was so proud of her son-in-law, and the man that he is and has been to our family," she shared in her mother's hometown. "Thank you for doing this for the South Side of Chicago," she told her husband.

Former President Obama had a tearful reaction to his wife's look. He told the crowd he was, "a little shaken up by this, because I loved my mother-in-law." Michelle's surprise homage came just two years after her mother's passing.

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Michelle Obama has always been "very intentional" with her fashion. "I learned early on that the clothes I wore in the White House would never be seen as just clothes," she revealed in a new social media series, which honors the new Barack Obama Presidential Center. "With the help of my talented team, I considered every choice—the designer, the color, the silhouette, the style—before I set foot in public."

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From 2009 to 2017, she carefully curated a wardrobe of designers from "across the country and around the world," including Jason Wu, the creative behind her Inauguration Gown in 2009. Some of her most memorable fashion moments are spotlighted in the Presidential Center's museum. After all, these looks by Wu, Michael Kors, Naeem Khan, and so many more played a part in American history, too.

Visit the Barack Obama Presidential Center to see some of Michelle Obama's gowns up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle's latest Acne Studios look proved she still approaches fashion with the same consideration, care, and respect. The former First Couple might as well clear a spot for her mother's portrait-turned-pencil skirt in the new museum.

TOPICS Michelle Obama