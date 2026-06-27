Prince George Replaces Dad Prince William During an Unexpected Royal Visit "Honoring Service and Sacrifice" With Mom Princess Kate
The 12-year-old royal is already stepping up.
Prince George is currently preparing to attend Eton College, his dad Prince William's alma mater. Ahead of his transfer to the elite school, the 12-year-old prince is taking on additional responsibilities within the Royal Family, which includes replacing his father at royal events.
On Saturday, June 27, the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account shared footage of Prince George accompanying his mom, Princess Kate, on a royal excursion. Per the caption, George and Kate were "honoring service and sacrifice" during the engagement, which took place at the Royal Air Force's Coningsby station.
"Marking Armed Forces Day by reflecting on time spent with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby," the caption explained. "Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive. A powerful reminder of the courage, skill, and dedication of those who serve, past and present. Thank you to all those who have served and continue to serve."
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Prince George's special visit alongside his mother follows news of his acceptance at Eton College.
Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, told People, "Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision."
Anderson continued, "[Prince] William loved his time at Eton, but he would have thought about what school would be the best for George's strengths, qualities, and personality."
Discussing the advantages of attending such a prestigious school, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet, "George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal." Basically, Eton will likely prepare the young royal for his huge destiny.
And by accompanying Princess Kate on a surprise excursion, Prince George's future role as King comes into even sharper focus.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.