Prince George is currently preparing to attend Eton College, his dad Prince William's alma mater. Ahead of his transfer to the elite school, the 12-year-old prince is taking on additional responsibilities within the Royal Family, which includes replacing his father at royal events.

On Saturday, June 27, the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account shared footage of Prince George accompanying his mom, Princess Kate, on a royal excursion. Per the caption, George and Kate were "honoring service and sacrifice" during the engagement, which took place at the Royal Air Force's Coningsby station.



"Marking Armed Forces Day by reflecting on time spent with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby," the caption explained. "Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive. A powerful reminder of the courage, skill, and dedication of those who serve, past and present. Thank you to all those who have served and continue to serve."

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Prince George's special visit alongside his mother follows news of his acceptance at Eton College.

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Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, told People , "Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision."

Anderson continued, "[Prince] William loved his time at Eton, but he would have thought about what school would be the best for George's strengths, qualities, and personality."

"George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal." (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Discussing the advantages of attending such a prestigious school, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet, "George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal." Basically, Eton will likely prepare the young royal for his huge destiny.

And by accompanying Princess Kate on a surprise excursion, Prince George's future role as King comes into even sharper focus.