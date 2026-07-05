Prince George's Godfather Says the Young Royal Can Do "All Sorts of Amazing Things" During His Next Step Towards the Throne

Prince George is experiencing a major change this year, having left Lambrook School to attend his dad's alma mater, Eton College. The 12-year-old royal has a big future ahead of him, including becoming the heir apparent when Prince William becomes King. According to Prince George's godfather, the young royal is set to do "all sorts of amazing things" during his next step towards the throne.

During an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton opened up about what Prince George can expect while attending Eton. "It's probably changed a lot since I [attended]," Lowther-Pinkerton said. "Actually, it certainly has. And in many ways, it's changed for the better."

He continued, "My son was there too, so I've seen it quite recently. You're very, very privileged to go there and there are all sorts of amazing things you can do."

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Discussing the real benefits of attending Eton College, Lowther-Pinkerton explained, "[Y]ou can do anything you want. And they have these amazing societies—debating societies, history of art societies, where incredible people come down. Now that is a real privilege."

"You're very, very privileged to go there." (Image credit: Getty Images/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

Lowther-Pinkerton—who previously served at Princess Kate and Prince William's private secretary—also noted, "I'm not saying this to lecture poor old George, but I'm saying if anybody goes to that sort of place, then you've got to take the opportunity to live it."

He continued, "And actually, dare I say, you've got to then realize how lucky you've been, and you've got to pay back in some way. Whether it's through public service, the military or whatever, you've got to pay back. But it is a great privilege, and you don't want to waste it."

Prince George will attend Eton College later this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Basically, by following in dad Prince William's footsteps, Prince George has an important destiny ahead of him.

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