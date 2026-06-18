To say I miss the Obamas would be the understatement of this century. I'd vote for the former president's third term if it meant more coordinating family outfits from Michelle, Malia, Sasha, and Barack Obama. Alas, that's against the Constitution. Applauding their looks at the Barack Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony on June 18 certainly isn't, however.

If I didn't know any better, I'd say the South Side of Chicago became Washington D.C. for a day. Everyone from former President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and both Obama children, RSVP'd to the ribbon-cutting event. Paparazzi photos looked as official as a presidential inauguration, thanks to the polished dress code.

The stage was super star-studded at the Barack Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mr. and Mrs. Obama were some of the first A-listers to take center stage, Barack in a black suit and Michelle in a pinstripe matching set from Thom Browne. It marked her return to American brands, after stylist Meredith Koop dressed her in Celine and Acne Studios earlier this week.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

First, the former first lady's shoulder-padded blazer and elongated pencil skirt tapped into the skirt suit trend. Distressing the edges of her jacket confirmed her personal style has loosened up since her days in the White House. Michelle also left traditional white button-downs to her husband, fastening a peplum corset top instead.

To finish, she click-clacked onto center stage in Thom Browne stilettos. Zoom in to see the New York-based designer's signature red, white, and blue tag atop each heel. Choosing a label like Thom Browne—with such recognizable Americana roots—helped Michelle look patriotic without being too on the nose. (She's mastered this maneuver over the last two decades in the spotlight.)

Michelle and Barack Obama started the processional in luxe tailored looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after Michelle and Barack arrived hand-in-hand, they were joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. It seems the quartet hasn't been publicly photographed together since 2017, though Michelle and her daughters had a post-Mother's Day dinner last month.

Sasha led the way in a gauzy cream-colored set, which featured an off-the-shoulder blouse and a matching pencil skirt. Neither style looked as structured as her mother's two-piece, though. Then, the anklet trend, grommeted sandals, and a thick, chestnut brown belt ended her Presidential Center outfit on a boho-chic note.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Malia and Sasha served looks at the Presidential Center, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Malia took cues from her mother's affinity for classic tailoring. She waved to thousands of onlookers in a gray blazer-turned-top. Drawstrings around the single-breasted waistband cinched the otherwise oversize jacket, which she styled shirt-free.

Next, the 27-year-old added some moodier tones to her skirt suit by stacking the blazer's elongated hem over a charcoal mini skirt. Mismatched rings were the filmmaker's only visible accessories. If she's anything like her mother, there's a statement earring stack beneath her braids.

The Obama family's outfits shined as bright as their smiles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the Presidential Center celebrations end, Sasha and Malia will go back to their lives—and cool-girl closets—in L.A. While sightings of the Obama quartet at future government events will be few and far between, the sisters are certainly ones to watch on the street style front.