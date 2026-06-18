How the Former First Family Coordinated Outfits for the Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening Ceremony
Michelle, Barack, Malia, and Sasha all served looks.
To say I miss the Obamas would be the understatement of this century. I'd vote for the former president's third term if it meant more coordinating family outfits from Michelle, Malia, Sasha, and Barack Obama. Alas, that's against the Constitution. Applauding their looks at the Barack Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony on June 18 certainly isn't, however.
If I didn't know any better, I'd say the South Side of Chicago became Washington D.C. for a day. Everyone from former President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and both Obama children, RSVP'd to the ribbon-cutting event. Paparazzi photos looked as official as a presidential inauguration, thanks to the polished dress code.
Mr. and Mrs. Obama were some of the first A-listers to take center stage, Barack in a black suit and Michelle in a pinstripe matching set from Thom Browne. It marked her return to American brands, after stylist Meredith Koop dressed her in Celine and Acne Studios earlier this week.
First, the former first lady's shoulder-padded blazer and elongated pencil skirt tapped into the skirt suit trend. Distressing the edges of her jacket confirmed her personal style has loosened up since her days in the White House. Michelle also left traditional white button-downs to her husband, fastening a peplum corset top instead.
To finish, she click-clacked onto center stage in Thom Browne stilettos. Zoom in to see the New York-based designer's signature red, white, and blue tag atop each heel. Choosing a label like Thom Browne—with such recognizable Americana roots—helped Michelle look patriotic without being too on the nose. (She's mastered this maneuver over the last two decades in the spotlight.)
Shortly after Michelle and Barack arrived hand-in-hand, they were joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. It seems the quartet hasn't been publicly photographed together since 2017, though Michelle and her daughters had a post-Mother's Day dinner last month.
Sasha led the way in a gauzy cream-colored set, which featured an off-the-shoulder blouse and a matching pencil skirt. Neither style looked as structured as her mother's two-piece, though. Then, the anklet trend, grommeted sandals, and a thick, chestnut brown belt ended her Presidential Center outfit on a boho-chic note.
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Meanwhile, Malia took cues from her mother's affinity for classic tailoring. She waved to thousands of onlookers in a gray blazer-turned-top. Drawstrings around the single-breasted waistband cinched the otherwise oversize jacket, which she styled shirt-free.
Next, the 27-year-old added some moodier tones to her skirt suit by stacking the blazer's elongated hem over a charcoal mini skirt. Mismatched rings were the filmmaker's only visible accessories. If she's anything like her mother, there's a statement earring stack beneath her braids.
Once the Presidential Center celebrations end, Sasha and Malia will go back to their lives—and cool-girl closets—in L.A. While sightings of the Obama quartet at future government events will be few and far between, the sisters are certainly ones to watch on the street style front.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.