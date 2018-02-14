25 Unexpected Valentine's Day Date Ideas

On Valentine's Day the last thing you want to do is get stuck in a Netflix and takeout rut—or worse, end up at a cheesy, overpriced, and decidedly unoriginal prix-fixe dinner. Whether you're single, coupled up, or somewhere in between, ensure your V-Day is free of clichés and not at all boring with these ideas below.

1. Dancing.

Not at the club—we mean real dancing. You can take a class, hit a salsa club, or go see live music that makes you want to groove. For the former, we suggest something like the Valentine's Day Dirty Dancing Party in Chicago.

2. A ghost tour.

The convenient thing about ghosts is that they tend to hang around old cities everywhere. See what's going on near you and bonus points if you find a spooky event that includes booze like Portland's Haunted Brewery Crawl, which comes with beer samples and a guided tour. (Two awesome reasons to sign up.)

3. Ice skating and après skate.

There's a reason why couples are always hitting the rink in our favorite rom-coms. Whether you're holding on to your S.O. the entire time, or you two are gliding while holding hands, you're pretty much guaranteed to get close. And once you've had your fill, you can enjoyed some hard-earned drinks. (Hot toddies, anyone?)

4. A wine bar crawl.

Instead of sticking to just one spot, hop from place-to-place, grab seats at the bar, and order different kinds of wine and tapas all along the way. It's waaay more interesting than a boring ol' sit-down dinner. Of course, it doesn't hurt stashing one away for later too.

5. A scavenger hunt.

You can make up your own, complete with creative challenges, photo missions, and sexy prizes.

6. A themed museum trip.

When museums stay open after-hours, they tend to spice things up by throwing a party or holding a special event—especially on V-Day. Take an after-dark art tour for two like the one offered at the Guggenheim complete with chocolate truffles and champagne, accompanied by live music.

7. A themed dinner and movie night at home.

Watching Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck fall in love in Roman Holiday is definitely more satisfying when accompanied by a big plate of homemade spaghetti and meatballs.

8. Go to a basketball or hockey game.

Use the night as an excuse to cheer on your favorite teams. For the more competitive couples, take a bet on the winning team and see who's *really* buying dinner for the next week.

9. Roller skating.

It's just as romantic as ice skating, but with a little more pizzazz. And since it's V-Day, your local rink will likely have a lovey-dovey theme. Look for a rink that's kind of retro and caters to an older crowd, like the Valentine's Day Late Skate in Oklahoma City.

10. A burlesque show.

Before things heat up at home, spend the night flirting with the art of tease! Check out a burlesque show near you for a Valentine's striptease.

11. A poetry reading.

Channel your inner Carrie and Big by visiting the local library and checking out the love letters and love poems of great writers and famous figures. Open a bottle of wine (or, y'know, flask it up) and take turns reading each other your favorites.

12. Karaoke.

Leave behind the friend group and head to the karaoke bar with just you and the boo. After all, what better way to celebrate your chemistry than singing classic couples duets such as "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" and "I Got You Babe" together?

13. A second first date.

Throw back to where it all started by recreating your first date. Order the same foods, request the same songs, and see how many details you can recall from your first kiss. (Not the part where you accidentally stepped on each other's shoes.)

14. A comedy show.

Laugh the night away with a Valentine's Day themed show at a local comedy club. Upright Citizens Brigade (AKA where Amy Poehler got her start) in Los Angeles and NYC tend to have a variety of funny V-day options.

15. A relaxing spa day.

Tons of spas capitalize on the romantic holiday with specials for couples (and extended hours), so take advantage of the reduced fares to chill out with your S.O. Viva Day Spa in Austin, Texas offers everything from a couple's massage to a facial package and an all-day access package. Pure Spa in Pennsylvania offers a range of specials, from an affordable massage for pairs to a deluxe "total indulgence" rate.

16. A tandem bike ride for two.

Most big cities have bike rental websites online, including tandem bikes, that have affordable hourly rates. Yes, while a bike ride for two might seem difficult/cheesy, if both of you are first-timers it could be a genuine and funny bonding moment to look back on.

17. Book a hotel.

To experience the feeling of a home away from home, book into a romantic hotel that's free from roommates, dirty dishes, and paper-thin walls. Many inns and hotels host their own Valentine's specials, from champagne service to three-course meals at the hotel restaurant. W Hotel locations in New York has launched a program with a matchmaker in residence for Valentine's Day and offers bookings for their erotic Awaken Your Senses suite.

18. Take a tour of an unexplored town or venue.

Whether it's a new restaurant that's too far away for the typical lazy weekend, or an up-state venture to a state park or museum, take a Valentine's Day weekend excursion somewhere that will get you both exploring the unfamiliar. Book an Airbnb if you want to save on pricy hotel fees and enjoy the escape.

19. Go to the movies.

While going to the movies (where there isn't any talking) isn't the most *romantic* date, seeing Fifty Shades Freed is. All you need to know is there's a scene where Ana licks ice cream off of Christian's...you know. And well, you can let that inspire your festivities for the rest of the night.

20. Watch the sunset (or the sunrise).

Though both of you are likely working during the day, leaving work a bit early to watch the sunset is peak romance for those who love love. Head to the water or the mountains—which brings us to our next option.

21. Go glamping.

The date doesn't have to end at sunset. Why not take a break from regular routine and spend the night with some nature? Cozy up in a tent with the essentials (AKA snacks), or choose a place that does all the work for you like these spots here.

22. Take a hot yoga class together.

Break a sweat with a hot yoga class courtesy of your favorite instructor. If you're in NYC, you need to try The Class by Taryn Toomey. Consider it couple's therapy without the label.

23. See your favorite band live.

There's nothing better than live music and experiencing it with one of your favorite people next to you. Head to StubHub for the latest events in your area and grab those last minute tickets for a night to let loose.

24. Sign up for a cooking class.

When cooking isn't your strong suit (and restaurant reservations are booked to the max), sign up for a last minute cooking class where you can learn to make each other's favorite meals. Things always tend to heat up in the kitchen...so we hear.

25. Get your astrology fix.

The only way to prove you two are meant to stay together forever? See if it's written in the stars. Visit a psychic to get both of your tarot cards read. If you're not ready to make that commitment yet, you can simply get your auras read to make sure you're giving off good vibes only.