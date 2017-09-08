Elevate Your Porn: The 14 Best Sex Podcasts

When podcasts on murder, politics, and fracking feel too heavy, there's always a sex podcast to keep you entertained wherever you're tuning in. From raunchy stories, to studies of sex cultures around the world, to sex Q&As and advice, there's more than enough variety on the Internet to pique your interests. NSFW? Don't even worry about it.

The LA Weekly put it best when they described this podcast as "The Moth for perverts." Real people get up on stage to tell raunchy stories without cue cards or extensive preparation, which gives it an unfiltered, open-mic vibe.

One of the most fascinating new sex podcasts out there travels around the globe to take a deeper look into the sex culture of places and societies from Wyoming to Mumbai. Host Chris Sowa takes a research-based, anthropological approach to half-baked ideas you may have Googled before at 2 a.m., like "What's sex like in Iceland?" or "How do Mormons view sex?" or "Do used panty vending machines in Japan actually exist?" The more you know...

When you want to stay up to date on cultural sexual trends and vocabulary (like meat prints and "winning" the breakup) there's no podcast more entertaining than the Sex Lives podcast, which features New York Magazine editors and sex reporters like Allison P. Davis and Maureen O'Connor. Here, they divulge personal stories in TMI detail (like the worst thing they've eaten in the name of love) and explore topics like whether or not the French are actually better at sex and what it's like dating a semi-famous person.

If your Dad wrote a naughty book, you'd probably try to pretend it never happened—but not Jamie Morton. Instead, he decided to read it out loud to the world. With the help of his friends, James Cooper and BBC Radio 1's Alice Levine, Jamie reads one chapter a week and discovers more about his father than he ever bargained for.

Sexpert, erotica author, and feminist pornographer Tina Horn uses this podcast as her platform for exploring sex, love, gender, and kink through in-depth interviews with people who openly enjoy the fringier things in life. From discussions of butt selfies to an examination of "sploshing" (AKA deriving pleasure from immersion in a wet or liquid substance), the show's both educational and refreshingly frank.

Host Jaclyn Friedman untangles the complicated world of sex advice—such as a primer on how to lose your virginity—and sexual culture (lady bushes, senior sex, and slut-shaming included) with a rotating cast of incredibly smart and interesting guests. As a bonus, Friedman often interacts with her listeners, answering questions on air and encouraging engagement and discussion with them.

B Stories is a collection of lighthearted personal stories about, well, boobs—told by women and men. Perhaps the best part? Each and every story is illustrated.

For as long as we've Googled embarrassing questions and dilemmas, Dan Savage has been around to answer them (first, at his wildly popular column in Seattle's The Stranger), and now in his sex podcast version. Dan Savage takes on every weird, crazy, and *real* sex question from the internet. Seriously—from harassment to getting off by spitting in a spouse's mouth (real), Savage tackles it all.