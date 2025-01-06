Tonight, I’m holding space for many things. Number one: Ariana Grande wore a 1966 Givenchy yellow dress in honor of the yellow brick road. Number two: the best beauty looks of the Golden Globes were actually exciting (think: metallic eyes and bold red lips). But most important is number three: Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba-inspired, gemstone-coated, multi-colored manicure.

The Wicked actress, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 5, in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown. It was her diamond-encrusted manicure, however, that stole the entirety of my attention.

Cynthia Erivo during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty)

With three separate (faux) diamonds, metallic accents, and icicle-esque appliques, her multi-colored manicure, created by her long-time nail artist Rose Hackle, took five hours to create. The set was an obvious nod to the opulence of Oz. But, according to Erivo herself, it’s also an ode to Elphaba’s origins.

“I knew I wanted Elphaba to have a full set,” Erivo previously told Marie Claire, adding that the choice was “a nod to my culture and a nod to the character.” She added that the original Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton, had long acrylics in a now-iconic photo. “What we did was create a nail that felt like it wasn't just a nail that was done for her, but came from her genetic makeup.”

The original Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton. (Image credit: Getty)

The emerald-crusted acrylics have become a hallmark of Erivo’s red carpet-appearances. The Wicked press tour was the ground for a handful of emerald-crusted designs. And don’t expect them to stop any time soon. “In the second movie, they're much longer, much more expressive. We're playing with the marbling of it, we're playing with ombré,” Erivo shared.

Until I can see the Wicked mani evolution on the big screen, I’ll find joy in this Golden Globes manicure that seemingly defies gravity. For a closer look at Erivo’s Wicked-inspired nails, scroll ahead.

Cynthia Erivo, nail and jewellery detail, attends the photocall for "Wicked: Part One" at the Greenwich Observatory on November 20, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty)

Cynthia Erivo, nail detail, attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty)

Cynthia Erivo, nail detail, attends the "Wicked" New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty)

