Cynthia Erivo’s Golden Globes Nails Have at Least Six Diamonds
I’m not a gemologist, but it looks like a million-dollar manicure.
Tonight, I’m holding space for many things. Number one: Ariana Grande wore a 1966 Givenchy yellow dress in honor of the yellow brick road. Number two: the best beauty looks of the Golden Globes were actually exciting (think: metallic eyes and bold red lips). But most important is number three: Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba-inspired, gemstone-coated, multi-colored manicure.
The Wicked actress, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 5, in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown. It was her diamond-encrusted manicure, however, that stole the entirety of my attention.
With three separate (faux) diamonds, metallic accents, and icicle-esque appliques, her multi-colored manicure, created by her long-time nail artist Rose Hackle, took five hours to create. The set was an obvious nod to the opulence of Oz. But, according to Erivo herself, it’s also an ode to Elphaba’s origins.
“I knew I wanted Elphaba to have a full set,” Erivo previously told Marie Claire, adding that the choice was “a nod to my culture and a nod to the character.” She added that the original Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton, had long acrylics in a now-iconic photo. “What we did was create a nail that felt like it wasn't just a nail that was done for her, but came from her genetic makeup.”
The emerald-crusted acrylics have become a hallmark of Erivo’s red carpet-appearances. The Wicked press tour was the ground for a handful of emerald-crusted designs. And don’t expect them to stop any time soon. “In the second movie, they're much longer, much more expressive. We're playing with the marbling of it, we're playing with ombré,” Erivo shared.
Until I can see the Wicked mani evolution on the big screen, I’ll find joy in this Golden Globes manicure that seemingly defies gravity. For a closer look at Erivo’s Wicked-inspired nails, scroll ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
