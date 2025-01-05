The Best Beauty Looks at the 2025 Golden Globes Are Anything But Subtle
Swooning over Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, and Justine Lupe.
The 82nd annual Golden Globes is my Super Bowl. Of course, we’re celebrating the best in television and movies (Anora! Wicked! Challengers!). But it’s also the first big to-do of the 2025 awards season, which means the best red carpet beauty looks are a lesson in winter hair, makeup, and nail trends.
The night has only just begun, but trends are already taking shape. Nude concealer lips that nod to the 2000s have re-emerged (Marie Claire just reviewed MAC’s new Nudes, FYI), and blush proved to be a major makeup player. Rich girl blonde is the hair color of the night, while side parts staged a comeback with an assist from Maren Morris and Monica Barbaro.
But the best beauty looks of the 2025 Golden Globes don’t just magically appear on the red carpet. It’s taken weeks of planning, a stellar lineup of products, and hours of prep with the best hairstylists, nail techs, and makeup artists in the business. I was able to grab the product breakdowns, along with tips and tricks for how stars like Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman, and Micky Madison got glam for the big night.
To get the scoop on the Golden Globes beauty looks, scroll ahead.
Mindy Kaling
With sleek, straight hair and a smoky eye (don't miss that little hint of metallic sparkle in her inner corners), Kaling leaned into a soft glam aesthetic.
Abby Elliott
Abby Elliott, a comedian and actress you most likely recognize from Saturday Night Live and The Bear, didn't just keep her makeup natural—she also let her (gorgeous) gray hairs poke through.
Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro, who was in attendance tonight for her role in A Complete Unknown, leaned into a side part—which is poised to be a big 2025 hairstyle trend—and flushed cheeks.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett leaned into the Golden Globes trope, arriving in a shimmering metallic gown—and dusted gold cheekbones.
Justine Lupe
Everybody wants Justine Lupe's hair color. Hairstylist Barb Thompson, and a full lineup of PHYTO hair products, however are responsible for this loose wave.
Zendaya
A little red bob? For the Golden Globes? I'm into it. A fun fact: This voluminous look is thanks to Bellami clip-in extensions.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore's best accessory will always be her dog Pinot. Her second best? Her glassy, sleek, jet-black hair.
Kristen Bell
The Netflix star's monochromatic, rosy glam is thanks to a complete range of Chanel makeup.
Alexandra Daddario
From the side part to the red lip, the White Lotus actress managed to give classic glam a 2025, modern spin.
Dakota Fanning
Anya Taylor-Joy
Nicole Kidman
Zoe Saldaña
