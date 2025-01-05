The 82nd annual Golden Globes is my Super Bowl. Of course, we’re celebrating the best in television and movies (Anora! Wicked! Challengers!). But it’s also the first big to-do of the 2025 awards season, which means the best red carpet beauty looks are a lesson in winter hair, makeup, and nail trends.

The night has only just begun, but trends are already taking shape. Nude concealer lips that nod to the 2000s have re-emerged (Marie Claire just reviewed MAC’s new Nudes, FYI), and blush proved to be a major makeup player. Rich girl blonde is the hair color of the night, while side parts staged a comeback with an assist from Maren Morris and Monica Barbaro.

But the best beauty looks of the 2025 Golden Globes don’t just magically appear on the red carpet. It’s taken weeks of planning, a stellar lineup of products, and hours of prep with the best hairstylists, nail techs, and makeup artists in the business. I was able to grab the product breakdowns, along with tips and tricks for how stars like Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman, and Micky Madison got glam for the big night.

To get the scoop on the Golden Globes beauty looks, scroll ahead.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty)

With sleek, straight hair and a smoky eye (don't miss that little hint of metallic sparkle in her inner corners), Kaling leaned into a soft glam aesthetic.

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty)

Abby Elliott, a comedian and actress you most likely recognize from Saturday Night Live and The Bear, didn't just keep her makeup natural—she also let her (gorgeous) gray hairs poke through.

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty)

Monica Barbaro, who was in attendance tonight for her role in A Complete Unknown, leaned into a side part—which is poised to be a big 2025 hairstyle trend—and flushed cheeks.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty)

Cate Blanchett leaned into the Golden Globes trope, arriving in a shimmering metallic gown—and dusted gold cheekbones.

Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty)

Everybody wants Justine Lupe's hair color. Hairstylist Barb Thompson, and a full lineup of PHYTO hair products, however are responsible for this loose wave.

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A little red bob? For the Golden Globes? I'm into it. A fun fact: This voluminous look is thanks to Bellami clip-in extensions.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore's best accessory will always be her dog Pinot. Her second best? Her glassy, sleek, jet-black hair.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netflix star's monochromatic, rosy glam is thanks to a complete range of Chanel makeup.

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the side part to the red lip, the White Lotus actress managed to give classic glam a 2025, modern spin.

Dakota Fanning

The “Ripley” nominee stuns in a crimson red lip to match her Dolce & Gabbana gown. The soft and sweet side part is also gorgeous. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy

The actor paired a blush colored eye shadow and nude berry lip with her pink gown and 64-Carat Tiffany opal necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman

With a voluminous ponytail like this, the "Babygirl" star looked every bit her latest namesake for the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña

The Golden Globe winner had the ideal nude glam look paired with glowing skin and cheekbones that could cut glass. (Image credit: Getty Images)