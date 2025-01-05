Every Single Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet Look

The Golden Globes 2025 are here, welcoming the official start of the awards season. On January 5, the who's who of Hollywood descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate the year's best in television and film. It's a rare night indeed to see the biggest movie and TV stars under one roof, but luckily for us fashion fans, that means we get all the more red-carpet looks.

A-listers ensured Hollywood glamour was alive and well as they took the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet. Model Ashley Graham kicked things off on a high note in a black plunging gown with a naval-grazing cut-out by Bach Mai, while Marren Morris arrived in a red-hot Carolina Herrera look complete with a sweeping train.

That's not all, though—don't miss all the glitz, glam, and gowns, and keep scrolling to see every Golden Globes 2025 look your favorite stars wore as they hit the red carpet.

Dakota Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikki Glaser

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allison Janney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Sawai in Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marren Morris in Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro in Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham in Bach Mai

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors