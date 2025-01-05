Every Single Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet Look

Awards season is officially here. This is every designer look the stars wore to the inaugural event.

Split image Ashley Graham, Cate Blanchett, Maren Morris attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Golden Globes 2025 are here, welcoming the official start of the awards season. On January 5, the who's who of Hollywood descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate the year's best in television and film. It's a rare night indeed to see the biggest movie and TV stars under one roof, but luckily for us fashion fans, that means we get all the more red-carpet looks.

A-listers ensured Hollywood glamour was alive and well as they took the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet. Model Ashley Graham kicked things off on a high note in a black plunging gown with a naval-grazing cut-out by Bach Mai, while Marren Morris arrived in a red-hot Carolina Herrera look complete with a sweeping train.

That's not all, though—don't miss all the glitz, glam, and gowns, and keep scrolling to see every Golden Globes 2025 look your favorite stars wore as they hit the red carpet.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allison Janney

Allison Janney arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Sawai in Dior

Anna Sawai attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton

Cate Blanchett attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marren Morris in Carolina Herrera

Maren Morris attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro in Dior

Monica Barbaro attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham in Bach Mai

Ashley Graham attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
