After a whirlwind Wicked press tour with stops in Australia and Mexico City, Cynthia Erivo has just arrived on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, California. Erivo’s ensemble is yet another on-brand look that furthers her A-list dressing agenda, and we have all the details of her certifiably “Wonderful” gown. It has just landed her a spot on our best-dressed list to boot.

Erivo worked with longtime stylist Jason Bolden to create the iconic look that will go into her red-carpet repertoire's best-of archives. The custom Louis Vuitton gown featured a deep V-neck silhouette and shimmering silver floral embroidery. A dramatic peplum silhouette and a sweeping ballgown skirt added to the statement-making print.

Erivo's black and silver Louis Vuitton gown was a complete show-stopper. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton has been a go-to for Erivo over the last few months while promoting the film, and she's worn it to several premieres, including her stop in New York City. Many of her previous ensembles from the brand have come in shades of Elphaba-approved green, so this black number is an oh-so-chic change of pace. But the dramatic silhouette is still wholly reminiscent of Wicked's most dramatic character.

As for her beauty look, Erivo landed on a soft-focus all-over glow created by makeup artist Joanna Simkin using Benefit Cosmetics. Full, thick lashes and a softly-lined matte lip that perfectly complimented her gown. Her tattoos, including an Elphaba-themed broom on her forearm, were on full display.

Soft glam and a subtle glow offered the perfect contrast to her out-there gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While her glam was kept simple and clean, Erivo's nails were anything but. The near-EGOT winner’s nails have taken center stage along the Wicked tour (and have landed her in some very awkward interview moments in the process), and tonight is no exception. Her crystal manicure included an array of colors and outsized jewels—perfect for tonight's occasion.

A close-up of Cynthia's out-of-this-world manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erivo is at the Globes celebrating her nomination in the “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” category. But she’s no stranger to the Globes, with three prior nominations in 2022 and 2020.

The Globes were held privately three years ago, so her only other red carpet look to date came in 2020 when she was nominated twice for her role in Harriet. She donned a black-and-white jewel-encrusted custom Thom Browne gown to celebrate the nominations, which, according to a post on Bolden’s Instagram, took over 800 hours of work to create. Her jewels—a full ear stack (her signature!) and a statement-making choker-style necklace—came courtesy of Bvlgari and cost over three million dollars.

Erivo's bejewled Thom Browne look was one of the evening's highlights back in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)