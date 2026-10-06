It would be physically impossible to test every single enticing product that crosses our desks for our annual Beauty Awards. There are simply too many creams,gels, serums, masks, shampoos—you get the picture—for us to handle alone. Luckily, the Beauty team at Marie Claire has a lot of friends in the space, including leading experts who can teach us about the latest industry innovations, from ingredients to biotechnology.
When we thought about who would join us on the judges' panel for 2026, we knew that we had to tap the best of the best: from makeup artists to dermatologists, trichologists to plastic surgeons. They are the reason we were able to comb through over 3.500 product submissions to find the best beauty products of the year. Without further ado, meet this year's expert Beauty Awards judges.
Alexandra Arriaga
Alexandra Arriaga is a chemist, founder, and trusted beauty educator with a highly engaged social media community built around science-first product evaluation. Known for translating complex beauty science into clear, honest guidance, she has a strong ability to cut through marketing noise and assess what truly works, making her a credible, consumer-trusted voice in identifying meaningful beauty innovation.
Sloane Stephens is a Grand Slam champion, professional tennis player, and founder of Doc & Glo, a clean body care brand rooted in performance, science, and self care. With years of experience training and competing at the highest level, Sloane brings a unique perspective on beauty products that support skin health, confidence, and real life movement. As a founder and athlete, she is deeply invested in innovation, efficacy, and inclusive beauty that works for all skin types, both on and off the court.
Katie Becker
Before writing about beauty, Katie began her career in health journalism and continues to report about science-forward subjects, but she also loves to cover beautiful makeup, interesting fragrances, and influential beauty people. She grew up in Seattle in the ’90s and early ’00s, making her uniquely informed about frizzy hair products and brow regrowth. Katie has held positions at ELLE, Coveteur, Harper’s BAZAAR, and W magazine, and currently also writes for Marie Claire, Allure, Vogue, Town & Country, and others. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Lehigh University with an emphasis in science writing and environmental studies. Katie is based in New York City.
Vincent Oquendo
Vincent Oquendo is a New York City-based makeup artist and digital creator, and host of BackSeat Beauties. He is known for his bold creative vision, which fuses Old Hollywood glamour with a dash of modern flare. A “makeup maestro,” according to ELLE, Oquendo’s red carpet clients include Kiernan Shipka, Ariana DeBose, Nicole Richie, Jenna Ortega, Yara Shahidi, and Alicia Silverstone . In addition to the red carpet, his work has been featured in Vogue, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, W, and more.
Dr. Melissa Doft
Double board-certified and Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College, Melissa Doft, MD specializes in a broad range of cosmetic and reconstructive treatments. She seamlessly combines traditional surgical methods with the most state-of-the-art, data-proven new technology. Known for her warm demeanor, genuine kindness, and meticulous attention to detail, Dr. Doft understands the beauty concerns we face and offers conservative, natural-looking solutions.
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Nkem Ugonabo
Dr. Ugonabo is a native New Yorker who received her Bachelor's degree in Human Biology from Stanford University. She then worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company before completing her Master of Public Health degree at Harvard and her M.D. degree at the University of Michigan.
Dr. Ugonabo currently practices both medical and cosmetic dermatology in New York City and has extensive experience using lasers, injectables like botox and fillers, fat loss treatments, skin tightening, chemical peels, sunscreens and other forms of photo-protection, acne, and hyperpigmentation. She also works as an Assistant Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine’s Division of Dermatology where she founded a resident cosmetic clinic at Jacobi Hospital. She strives to make her patients look and feel like the best version of themselves. She takes the time to listen, answer questions, address concerns, and uniquely tailor treatment plans to the individual needs of each patient.
Billie-Gene
Bringing his background in fashion to the foreground of beauty, Billie-Gene is an industry innovator with a style all his own. Billie-Gene’s approach to art lends a fresh aesthetic that renews and revitalizes everything we think of in beauty. Gene’s basis in beauty shines light on the importance of a proper skin care regimen, and adding shape and dimension to the face. Now living in New York City, the Maryland native’s dynamic display of beauty has landed him on the pages of ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Essence, and VMan Magazine. His talent has built a clientele for himself that includes the likes of actors Kerry Washington, Nia Long, Chrissy Metz, Kiki Lane, Omari Hardwick, Terry Crews, and political figure Kamala Harris. With such a star-studded roster under his belt, Billie-Gene shows no signs of stopping as he continues to make his mark. The place where beauty and fashion stand hand-in-hand is the place where passion is pure and beauty is unbound. That is the place where you’ll find Billie-Gene.
Dani Hardman
Dani Hardman is a beauty writer and expert with nearly a decade of industry experience and a lifetime of beauty aficionado-ing to boot. Her work has appeared in Allure, Elle, Marie Claire, Glamour, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Air Mail Look, and Byrdie, among others. She is also the creator of Glossed Over, a newsletter about beauty (and occasionally non-beauty) stuff. You can find her doling out advice and product recommendations on TikTok and Instagram.
Emily Gray
Emily began her love of makeup and exhibited an artistic mindset at a very early age. No sooner than she could pick up a crayon, she was drawn to the human face. Emily prides herself on a balanced skill set of glamour, flawless editorial, and clean natural makeup. Emily's background in drawing and painting combined with her relentless drive for staying current with the freshest styles and latest techniques makes her the celebrated artist she has become. Her clients include Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Leann Rimes, Lily Aldridge, Kristin Cavallari, Brittney Spencer, and many more.
Dimitris Giannetos
Dimitris Giannetos is one of today’s most influential hair experts, celebrated for his talent as both a hair stylist and colorist. Raised in a small town near Thessaloniki, Greece, he discovered his passion early, attending beauty school at just 15. Dimitris spent twelve years traveling the world and working backstage at fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris. His work been featured on the covers of Vogue, ELLE, InStyle and more. Since moving to Los Angeles in 2013, Dimitris has become a trusted hair stylist to Hollywood’s stars including Amal & George Clooney, Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and more.
Jasmine Burnside
Jasmine Burnside is a celebrity hairstylist focused on efficacy, hair health, and real-world performance.
Ruslan Nureev
After completing hair school in Moscow, Ruslan set his sights higher, where his developing career took him to New York City. After spending time assisting top industry talent such as Jennifer Yepez, Harry Josh, and Chris Appleton, working with the likes of Gisele Bundchen, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and more, he began to forge his own path as an industry force and creative. From creating high-profile red carpet moments for Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, and many more, Ruslan has also collaborated and worked with numerous world renowned publications such as Vogue Mexico, Elle, Instyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Women’s Health. Ruslan finds his passion and inspirations from living and traveling to various different parts of the world, but also soaking up the knowledge and creativity that his peers and counterparts produce on a daily basis.
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco is a journalist focused on the beauty sector, with over a decade of editorial experience. She has held positions at outlets such as InStyle, Vogue, and People en Español, and has written for Marie Claire, Elle, Allure, Coveteur, and more. She also consults on the intersection of beauty with culture, particularly in the realms of innovation and emerging tech such as AI, VR, and AR. Velasco is a columnist for the Fragrance Foundation, where she covers fragrance forecasts and sits on the board of directors of BeautyFor, a non-profit tackling beauty's waste problem.
Emaly Baum
Emaly Baum is a New York-based Celebrity Colorist and the founder of Beauty Supply, a downtown salon known for its effortlessly-cool approach to hair. Emaly established herself in some of the city’s top salons including Ion and Suite Caroline. She built her roster through DM-ing ‘cool girls’ and inviting them in to see her. She opened Beauty Supply in 2021 with a belief in beauty without ego - creating an inviting, fun space where clients feel completely at ease. Emaly’s clients include Scarlett Johansson, Chloe Fineman, Alison Roman, Harley and Rio Viera Newton, Laura Love, and Jennifer Lawrence.
Jonet Williamson
Jonet Williamson is a pro makeup artist and beauty educator with a belief that beauty should empower yourself and inspire others. Her style focuses on fresh skin with a vibrant use of color, striking graphic liner shapes, and soft glam looks fit for a red carpet. She has worked on the set of tv & film productions, commercial ads, beauty campaigns, and editorials. Her work has been featured in campaigns for Dolce & Gabanna, Nike, Barney's, Shea Moisture, & more.
Dr. Georgina Ferzli
Georgina Ferzli, MD, MS, FAAD is a leading, board-certified dermatologist in New York. She serves as Clinical Assistant Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College at Cornell University and Columbia University New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
She specializes in both cosmetic and general dermatology. Dr. Ferzli graduated from Georgetown University, where she also received her Master’s degree in Physiology and Biophysics. She completed her medical and dermatology training at the State University of New York at Downstate, where she graduated with honors and was selected to serve as Chief Resident in her final year. Dr. Ferzli then completed more refined training with a prestigious fellowship in Lasers and Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York. Dr. Ferzli is sought after for her skill using advanced skincare lasers and technologies, her customized approach to body contouring, and her aesthetic ability with Botox and dermal fillers.
Kim Wileman
As Co-Founder and CEO of NO MAKEUP MAKEUP®, Kim Wileman brings a rare instinct for whitespace, product innovation, and brand-building to reimagine one of the most iconic beauty philosophies of our time. She is leading the next chapter of this movement by pairing clean, next-generation formulas with a modern vision of "less is best" beauty. Kim has driven transformative growth for Farmacy, Guthy-Renker, JLO Beauty, DIBS Beauty, Saks, and Barneys New York. Now she's channeling decades of insight to reimagine Victoria Jackson's original philosophy for a new generation—honoring its legacy while building its future.
Ama Kwarteng
Ama Kwarteng is a New York City-based writer and editor with 8 years of experience in the beauty industry. Her words can be found in Marie Claire, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, and more.
Adi Giesey
Adelaide Giesey is a writer with over seven years of industry experience, she is an expert in all things beauty and enjoys writing across fashion and lifestyle categories, with bylines at Popsugar, Brydie, Coveteur, and InStyle. Adelaide has spoken on various panels discussing the rise of top beauty brands and navigating careers in media. Like any true Taurus, you can probably find her playing with her latest beauty obsession, wearing a matching pajama set, or shopping for a really good sale.
Emme Diane
Emme Diane Burg is the founder of Emme Diane Skincare, a clinically driven skincare brand born from her own journey with adult acne and aging skin. After years of feeling misunderstood by the beauty industry, she set out to create skincare that honors both clarity and longevity. Emme believes skin tells a story—and deserves care rooted in compassion, integrity, and real results. Blending science with intuition, she creates formulas that support the skin through every chapter, Her philosophy is simple: skincare should meet women where they are and help them see themselves clearly.
Laura Rugetti
Laura Rugetti is a celebrity hairstylist and founder of The Beauty Can salon. She quickly gained a footing in the industry, working with young Hollywood elites, along with her expertise in coloring hair and installing and styling hair extensions. Her loyal celebrity client list includes Dixie D’Amelio, Victoria Justice, Amaya Espinal, The Osbournes, Nicky Hilton, and the ladies from the Housewives franchise, including Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Tamra Judge, and Kathy Hilton. Laura's work has been featured in several major publications, including Harper's Bazaar, Byrdie, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, and many more.
Lauren Caruso
Lauren is a freelance writer, consultant, and content creator who focuses on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. She has 10+ years of experience in women’s media, with tenures at Allure, The Zoe Report, and Refinery29, and has collaborated with brands like Nordstrom, Seed, Net-a-Porter, Nécessaire, and Microsoft on content creation, brand strategy, copywriting, social media management, and partnerships.
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is a contributing beauty writer for Marie Claire. When she isn’t ranking her favorite Tom Ford fragrances, she’s debunking the slew of TikTok skin trends that threaten to destroy everyone’s skin barrier and talking with celebs about their wellness routines. She has over 11 years of experience in the industry and has previously held roles at Vanity Fair, Allure, and Refinery29. Along with Marie Claire, she currently contributes to Vogue, GLAMOUR, and more.
Bridgette Hill
Bridgette Hill is a highly sought-after certified trichologist and inventive colorist. For over 25 years, she has been an integral force in the beauty industry, evolving to her true calling as a bespoke trichologist and thought leader in hair and scalp health. Affectionately known as "The Scalp Therapist," Recognized industry innovator and founder of Root Cause Scalp Analysis®, the first digital platform dedicated to scalp health. Hill's authentic voice, unmatched knowledge and vibrant personality are adored by her clients, beauty brands, and the media alike. Hill is advancing cosmetology education by bridging clinical scalp knowledge with creative artistry and client-centered service.
Dr. Dara Spearman
Dr. Spearman is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Radiant Dermatology Associates in Fort Wayne, Indiana, established in 2023. Her clinical expertise includes the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer, dermatologic care for skin of color, and cosmetic dermatology, with a focus on laser treatments, chemical peels, and injectables. She is a frequent expert contributor to media on topics related to skin health. Dr. Spearman is actively engaged in her community, serving on the boards of Canterbury School, the Allen County Public Library, and the League for the Blind and the Disabled, and as a trustee of Hope College in Holland, Michigan. She is married and the mother of three sons.
Christina Ross
Christina oversees brands, products, and ingredients for human health and environmental safety and sustainability at Credo, the largest clean beauty retailer with the highest standards in the industry and uncompromising commitment to transparency. Christina authors their testing policies and oversees Credo Clean Standards , including Credo's Packaging Guidelines, Sustainability Standards, Restricted Substances List and Fragrance Transparency Policy. A scientist and product steward, she focuses on improving consumer product safety and sustainability through science-based approaches to an under-regulated industry. For over 10 years, she has worked multi-national + independent consumer product companies to bring safer, more sustainable products to market. She is active in advocacy and public outreach space advancing science and policies for consumer products.
Danielle James
Danielle James is a journalist and on-air host who’s spent more than a decade telling stories at the intersection of beauty, fashion, and culture. From interviewing changemakers like Viola Davis, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow to partnering with major brands on storytelling and cultural insight, she continues to expand how we understand beauty today. Danielle is passionate about building community and creating work that makes beauty feel inclusive, sensory, and deeply resonant.
Kayla A. Greaves
Kayla A. Greaves is one of the most sought-after and authoritative voices in the beauty world—both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes. With 13 years of industry experience under her belt, Kayla has truly done it all—from editorial to modeling for numerous beauty brands. Starting her career as an editor, she has interviewed dozens of notable celebrities, from Kate Winslet, to Brad Pitt, Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton, and Chaka Khan, just to name a few.
Previously holding the title of Executive Beauty Editor at InStyle, and with bylines at prestigious publications such as Vogue, ELLE, and Allure, Kayla’s vast expertise—from her gift of sparking fun and captivating conversations to creating her own best-selling, award-winning beauty product—has solidified her name in the industry as a true multi-hyphenated storyteller, on-camera talent, and beauty authority. Kayla can be seen as an expert commentator on HBO’s The Beauty of Blackness and Netflix’s The Black Beauty Effect, among other TV appearances.
Kara McGrath
Kara is a cosmetology school dropout-turned-writer and editor with over 15 years of experience covering the beauty industry. After serving as content director at Allure (2019-2025) and executive editor at Bustle (2014-2019), she is now fully freelance. Her reporting focuses on the science driving product innovation, debunking pervasive myths, and how beauty trends affect culture at large. Outside of work, Kara is a tattoo and piercing collector, avid reader of literary fiction and sci fi, and lover of all fiber arts. She lives in New Hampshire with her dog, four cats, and a rotating cast of foster animals.
Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand
Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand is a double board certified dermatologist specializing in cutaneous laser surgery and the dermatologic care of patients with a special interest in Cosmetic Dermatology, Laser Medicine , Acne, Hair Loss, and Melasma. This varied educational background and training brings Dr. Houshmand’s wealth of knowledge on the newest and latest treatments in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology to her patients with a focus on wellness.
Dr. Mona Mislankar
Dr. Mona Mislankar is a board-certified dermatologist in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the founder of Cincinnati Skin Center and co-founder of Oathology Skincare. She is considered a media expert and beauty creator, with a special interest in healthy hair and hair care.
Madalaina Conti
Madalaina Conti is a highly sought-after licensed esthetician with one of the most comprehensive approaches to skin in New York City. Her customized treatments straddle the worlds of noninvasive, emerging technology with results only human touch can provide. Collaborating to unlock her clients’ dream skin, Madalaina converses with the body’s largest organ to address the root cause and create synergy with all dimensions of health. She lives by the belief that skin is a mirror, connected to mental health, hormones, gut, and other organ systems.
Erica Metzger
Erica Metzger is a veteran beauty director, writer, and brand consultant with 20+ years across print, digital, and on-air media. She is the founder and editor of The Beauty Loop, a weekly industry newsletter read by 600+ beauty editors, freelancers, and PR leaders, and the creator of Virtual Beauty Closet on Substack. Previously, she served as beauty, fashion, and travel director at Better Homes & Gardens and beauty director at Ladies’ Home Journal. Her writing appears in Allure, Women’s Health, Cosmopolitan, and more, and she has shared her expertise on GMA, TODAY, E! News, and ABC News. She lives in Forest Hills, NY with her husband and two daughters.
Tobi Henney
Tobi Henney is a bicoastal makeup artist who originally hails from Sydney, where she was previously the L’Oréal Paris Makeup Director for Australia. She is known for flawless, glowing skin and signature red carpet looks created for clients such as Barbara Palvin, Megan Fox, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss, Lillie Reinhart, Patti Hansen, Helena Christensen, Camille Rowe, Emma Roberts, Poppy Delevingne, Sara Bareilles, Stella Maxwell and Shanina Shaik. Henney has worked with major brands including Ray Ban, Oliver Peoples, Longines, Miu Miu, Tiffany & Co, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, Victoria’s Secret, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, L’Oréal Paris, Clinique, Maybelline, Nike, Anthropology, and Coach, and her editorial talents can be seen in Vogue, InStyle, L’Officiel, Elle, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Schön! and more. Henney is a natural on camera, sharing tutorials and how-to videos frequently with outlets such as Vogue, Byrdie Beauty and Who What Wear.
Dr. Kristina Collins
Kristina Collins MD is a Harvard-trained, double board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon and owner of her renowned boutique dermatology practice, Austin Skin. Dr. Collins is a nationally recognized dermatology leader, international speaker, and media expert in television and press. She launched her own skin care line, Foy x Dr. Collins, alongside retail partner Free People, and created the first ever fully immersive skincare ritual utilizing the skincare routine as a powerful tool in mindfulness and manifestation. She serves as the dermatology medical director for Kinsyn and JRNYS Wellness, an emerging online national telehealth platform.
Gabby Shacknai
Gabby Shacknai is a New York–based beauty and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in outlets including Allure, Women’s Health, ForbesWomen, Marie Claire, Yahoo!, and more. She covers beauty through an editorial lens that blends reporting, cultural insight, and personal perspective. Gabby is also the founder of Beautyfor, a mission-driven beauty platform that gives surplus and slow-moving products a second life through curated sales and charitable impact, helping reduce waste across the beauty industry while spotlighting innovative brands.
Giles Robinson
An internationally renowned stylist, Giles Robinson is a highly sought after TV personality, educator and social media influencer in the world of hair styling. Giles is unmatched in his ability to present complex information in a clear, compelling, and entertaining way. He travels the world educating hairstylists at sold out shows and seminars. His Instagram and TikTok content have received millions of views from stylists and consumers all over the globe.
Hana Hong
Hana Hong is a freelance beauty, fashion, and lifestyle writer, covering stories about skin care, hair care, makeup, fashion, and more. She spent nearly six years at Real Simple as the Beauty and Fashion Editor and has also held positions at Marie Claire and the Hearst Beauty Hub, writing both print and digital beauty content across Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, and more. Her work has appeared in Elite Daily, InStyle, and Reader’s Digest, and she has produced fragrance copywriting for FragranceX.
Dr. Brendan Camp
Brendan Camp, MD, is a double board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist at MDCS Dermatology, serving patients across New York City and Long Island. He is widely sought after for expert care of medical skin conditions and advanced cosmetic treatments, including injectables and laser therapies. A Cornell graduate with honors, Dr. Camp trained at leading institutions including the CDC, University of Chicago, Weill Cornell, and Memorial Sloan Kettering. He is a published researcher, national speaker, journal reviewer, and frequent media contributor.
Dr. Lian Mack
Lian Mack, MD is a board-certified dermatologist committed to excellence in comprehensive dermatological care. She holds a special interest in skin conditions as it applies to skin of color, as well as all aspects of aesthetic enhancements including neurotoxins, injectable fillers, and laser treatments. She has achieved a Master Injector Certification from Allergan, the largest makers of dermal fillers and Botox.
Dr. Mack graduated magna cum laude from Columbia University, Columbia College in the City of New York. She continued her postgraduate studies at Weill Cornell Medical College, during which she did a one-year research fellowship in melanoma research at the NYU School of Medicine. After a one-year internship at New York Hospital, she went on to complete her residency in Dermatology at St. Luke’s – Roosevelt Hospital Center where she served as Chief resident during her final year. Currently, she volunteers as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Dermatology at Mt. Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Michael Stein
Dr. Stein is a fellowship-trained, double board-certified plastic surgeon with 17 years of training at some of the top institutions in the United States and Canada.
He has developed a reputation for his excellent surgical outcomes and patient care. He also has a passion for surgical safety and clinical research. Dr. Stein completed a 2-year Master’s degree in patient safety and healthcare quality at Johns Hopkins University and continues to be an active researcher in the field of plastic surgery. He has over 50 peer-reviewed publications and been an invited speaker in national and international conferences. He is dedicated to delivering the highest quality, evidence-based techniques in plastic surgery.
Dr. Nina Desai
Dr. Nina Desai is a board certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist. She received both her undergraduate degree and medical degree from Brown University, working under some of the smartest minds in medicine. Her passion to understand skin disease and how the skin heals led her to pursue research fellowships at both Harvard University, and Cornell University where she published numerous papers and book chapters on skin cancer and skin diseases, in particular in skin of color. She then trained at St Luke’s- Roosevelt and Beth Israel Hospitals in New York City where she was able to learn first hand how to treat skin issues in a very diverse population.
Zoe Weiner
Zoë Weiner is a New York–based beauty and wellness journalist and the founder of Laugh Lines, a platform exploring the connection between beauty, mental health, and emotional well-being. She has covered skincare, hair, and cosmetic innovation for outlets including Marie Claire, Allure, Bustle, and Women’s Health. Known for pairing rigorous product testing with thoughtful cultural context, Zoë believes the most impactful beauty products don’t just work—they make people feel better, more confident, and more at home in their bodies.
Michelle Rostamian
Michelle is a freelance beauty writer and content creator who brings expert-backed insight and real-world testing to everything she covers. She writes about makeup, skincare, and beauty trends while creating engaging social media content that makes beauty feel accessible, modern, and unintimidating.
Brittany Whitfield-Morrison
Brittany Morrison is a New York City-based celebrity esthetician, makeup artist, and groomer, who specializes in health + beauty. Her client list includes talent such as Ed Sheeran, Jesse Williams, Tinashe, Alton Mason, Queen Latifah, and many more. She has worked on campaigns and projects with brands such as De Beers, Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, Revlon, Osea, and has been featured in publications such as Vogue, i-D Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, The New Yorker, and HighSnobiety.
Shauna Beni-Haynes
Shauna Beni-Haynes is a multimedia beauty and style journalist who believes great storytelling should be both honest and visually compelling. With over six years of experience in digital editorial and bylines at Marie Claire, Byrdie, and Teen Vogue, she has built a career at the intersection of trend forecasting, SEO strategy, and first-person product testing. Whether editing major shopping tentpoles, hosting panels, or creating short-form beauty content, Shauna brings a results-driven approach—and a commitment to polished storytelling.
Dominique Lerma
Born in Hollywood, an LA native, Dominique Lerma is a celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert with a lifelong passion for fashion renowned for her skin-focused approach. Starting at just 15, she began practicing her craft, offering makeup services from her bedside. Her expertise has led to major collaborations with global brands like Urban Decay, Too Faced, Gucci and Osea Malibu. Her work has graced publications including Elle Bulgaria, Architectural Digest and Vogue Italia. She is contributing beauty expert with features in Marie Claire, Teen Vogue and Byrdie Beauty. She’s dedicated to sustainable beauty practices while championing clean and cruelty free beauty. Instagram @dominique_lerma
Bob Gearing
Bob Gearing, a.k.a. Beauty Bob, is a New York-based writer covering men’s grooming from the perspective of a very real (and very sweaty) dude. By day, he’s a well-SPF’d tech sales bro; by night, he’s a red-light mask guy who definitely didn’t think he’d care this much about skincare. Now, he’s perfected his signature 2-Minute Drill, consults for global grooming brands, and writes for the likes of Men’s Health and Blue Print. When he’s not testing the latest face serum, you’ll find him sweating through a round of golf or holding out hope that the Lions will make the Super Bowl before he dies.
Iman Balagam
Iman Balagam is a New York-based freelance writer with several years of experience covering the beauty industry. Balagam's writing has been featured in editorial outlets like Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Byrdie, and Harper's Bazaar.
Ian Michael Crumm
Ian Michael Crumm is a celebrity esthetician, content creator, and Founder of Boys in Beauty, a collective dedicated to breaking stigmas and expanding the conversation around men’s beauty and self-care. He is also the co-host of the educational beauty podcast BeautyCurious. Best known for his signature facial protocol, Crumm delivers results-driven treatments anchored in advanced massage techniques and trusted by a star-studded clientele across entertainment and music.
With a longstanding focus on sun safety and skin cancer awareness, Crumm is actively involved in nonprofit advocacy, serving on committees for the Skin Cancer Foundation, the Melanoma Research Foundation, and the Look Good Feel Better Foundation, advancing education, early detection, and prevention.
Dani Parkes
Dani Parkes is a Toronto-born celebrity makeup artist now based in New York City. Known for her refined natural glam aesthetic, Dani enhances skin, features, and confidence without ever masking individuality. Her approach blends artistry with intuition, creating effortless looks that translate beautifully on camera and in real life. Trusted by celebrities, tastemakers, and creatives, Dani brings calm professionalism to every set and chair. She believes makeup should feel empowering, modern, and personal, helping each client look polished yet authentic. Whether for red carpets, editorials, or moments, Dani’s goal is simple: make people feel like the best version of themselves.
Sean Harris
Los Angeles based makeup artist, SEAN HARRIS, has developed a fresh aesthetic that continues to impress the industry at large. His immaculate artistry is evident on the faces of celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ella Mai, Laura Harrier, Chloe x Halle, Lori Harvey, Normani and Ashanti to name a few. His work is showcased on numerous campaigns for KNC Beauty, Ivy Park and most recently Cécred hair. His unparalleled makeup technique and diverse experience gives him a discernible presence in the industry.
Paula Brezavscek
Paula Brezavscek, founder of AZALA and an aesthetic injector, is passionate about helping patients achieve their healthiest skin. She focuses on cutting-edge technology, regenerative treatments, and medical grade skincare to build long-term skin integrity-not just short term results. Her philosophy blends artistry and science to restore balance, prevent aging, and unlock each patient’s most confident complexion.
Kiyah Wright
Emmy Award–winning hair artist Kiyah Wright is a globally respected beauty visionary, celebrity hairstylist, and entrepreneur known for shaping culture through hair. With a career spanning film, television, fashion, and red carpets, her artistry has touched some of the world’s most influential women while setting industry standards behind the scenes. Kiyah is the founder of MUZE Hair, a luxury beauty brand rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and empowerment. Beyond styling, she is a trusted creative director, author, and mentor, redefining what it means to build a legacy-driven beauty business with both artistic excellence and executive precision.
Keita Moore
Keita Moore is a highly sought-after celebrity makeup artist based between New York City and Los Angeles. With a passion for transforming faces into works of art, Keita has earned a reputation as the go-to makeup artist for A-list celebrities across the globe.
Throughout his career, Keita has collaborated with an impressive array of renowned beauty brands including Armani Beauty, Covergirl, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Chanel Beauty, and others. His skillful artistry can be recognized on every occasion, including red carpets, music videos, high-profile press junkets, or striking editorial shoots. Among his celebrity clientele include iconic figures such as Janelle Monae, Iman, Adut Akech, Tessa Thompson, Laverne Cox, and Mary J. Blige, to name just a few. Embracing diversity, Keita's talent knows no bounds as he masterfully crafts looks that stand the test of time.
Dr. Jennifer Levine
Dr. Jennifer Levine is one of only a few surgeons who are double-board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Board of Otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, giving her a unique knowledge of the face and its underlying structures.
Her philosophy is that every individual has the right to results that enhance one’s appearance, not create a new face. To bring harmony to their facial features, Dr. Levine works closely with each patient to develop an individualized treatment plan that focuses on their needs and unique facial features. She is an expert in the latest invasive and non-invasive anti-aging treatments that help achieve and maintain the look patients have always wanted.
Jhonatan Rendon
Born and raised in Colombia, expert hairstylist Jhonatan Rendon draws inspiration from his vibrant cultural roots. After mastering his craft, he quickly made a name for himself in the beauty industry, earning recognition from top professionals around the world. Jhonatan is best known as Shakira’s go-to hairstylist, collaborating with the global icon on a range of high-profile projects. His editorial work spans an impressive list of international publications including Vogue Italia, Elle Mexico, Maxim Colombia, Esquire Latin America, Glamour Bulgaria, Marie Claire Indonesia, and Elle Vietnam. On the runway, he has styled looks for shows by Rebecca Minkoff, Alice + Olivia, Helmut Lang, and more.
Jennifer Yepez
Jennifer Yepez is an international, New York-based hairstylist known for creating bold, dramatic looks on Jessica Alba, Zendaya, Salma Hayek, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Laura Harrier, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Keira Knightley, Hailee Steinfeld, Chrissy Teigen and many more.
Her work ethic and talent kept opening doors until she caught the attention of high-end brands like Versace, Nars, Dolce & Gabbana, and Céline, which hired her to do hair for their advertising campaigns. As a respected beauty expert, she’s been featured in Vogue, Allure, Glamour and Harper's Bazaar, amongst other publications. In 2019, Yepez was named Beauty Influencer of the Year at the Influencer Awards Monaco and she is nominated again in 2020. Yepez was also named one of Hola Magazine’s top 100 Latina power house Beauty Icons alongside a number of her celebrity clients.
Angelica DeTorres
Originally from California, Angelica brings skill and precision to every appointment. As a Senior Color Specialist at CBL, her mission is simple yet powerful: to make people feel beautiful and confident through her craft. Angelica specializes in time-intensive projects that create a natural and effortless look, with a strong emphasis on hair health. Her meticulous approach guarantees that your hair maintains its integrity, shine, and vitality. Having worked in San Francisco and currently in New York City, she brings a refined approach to color formulation and client communication, creating elevated, personalized consultations with every visit.
Lisa DeSantis
Lisa DeSantis is a beauty and wellness writer with over a decade of experience writing for leading women's magazines. She began her career at Fitness magazine and has since contributed to Marie Claire, Allure, Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Byrdie, and more. Lisa is no stranger to beauty awards, even spearheading and launching the franchise at several of the magazines she has written for. Now, based in Nashville, she works as a freelance writer and has begun teaching Pilates, merging her love of beauty and wellness. A makeup lover through and through, she's always on a quest for the perfect burgundy eyeliner and a mascara with a fluffy brush for mega volume and length. Also a self-proclaimed nerd, Lisa geeks out over skincare science, formulations, and what truly makes products perform.
Natalie Dresher
Natalie Dresher is a highly sought-after makeup artist based in New York City, with over a decade of experience in the beauty industry. Her impressive client roster includes notable names such as Remi Bader, Serena Kerrigan, Dylan Mulvaney, Jess Vestal, Gia Giudice, and more.
Renowned for her expertise and creative vision, Natalie has been recognized by leading makeup brands, serving as a lead artist for influencer- and editor-focused events and brand activations. Her work seamlessly bridges commercial beauty and high fashion, with backstage experience at award shows such as the VMA’s, and runways during New York Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week for prestigious fashion brands.
Jewell Hingorani
Jewell Hingorani is a renowned hairstylist, entrepreneur, and founder of Jewell Clip, a luxury hair brand redefining healthy hair solutions. Known for classic femininity with an edgy, bohemian sensibility, she began her career at a young age and went on to work at the prestigious Garren Salon in Manhattan. Her experience spans high fashion, editorial, and beauty industry leadership. In 2026, Jewell was featured in Marie Claire, Vogue, Allure, Oprah Daily, USA Today, and ELLE. Through Jewell Clip, she delivers innovative, semipermanent, 100% human hair solutions that enhance beauty while preserving hair health, confidence, and long term integrity worldwide.
Jennifer Korab
Jennifer Korab is the creator and founder of Renaissance Salon & Spa, established in 2006. A certified colorist specializing in all coloring techniques, she also holds advanced certifications in hair cutting, hand-tied extensions, and hair design. Jennifer is known for her refined, editorial approach to hair and her ability to translate runway and celebrity trends into wearable luxury. Her work spans New York and Miami Fashion Weeks, high-profile editorial shoots, and multiple celebrity photo shoots. Passionate about education, she mentors stylists nationwide while empowering creativity through mastery of technique. Her work and expertise have been featured in Elle, Real Simple, and Vogue.
Kevin Kelly
Kevin Kelly is a visionary beauty entrepreneur, celebrity hairstylist, and philanthropist, best known for Kevin Kelly Salon, his luxury extension brand Kevin Kelly Luxe, and his nonprofit Kevin Kelly Vision. Specializing in extensions, color, and glamorous styles, he has worked with top celebrities, including Megan Trainor, Bethenny Frankel, Lauren Sorrentino,Danielle Cabral, Melissa Gorga and more. His work has been featured in leading beauty outlets. Beyond the chair, Kevin gives back through Kevin Kelly Vision, providing meals, school supplies, and holiday support, while blending beauty, entertainment, and philanthropy through signature events that inspire and elevate his community.
Dr. Hee Jin Koh
Dr. Hee Jin Koh, M.D. is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical and cosmetic dermatology. She graduated from a 7-year accelerated B.S./M.D. program at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and completed her dermatology training at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She also completed a 2-year clinical trials fellowship at Mount Sinai as a sub-investigator, testing numerous novel therapies in the field of dermatology.
Dr. Koh specializes in both general dermatology, including skin cancer screenings, acne, eczema, and psoriasis, as well as cosmetic dermatology treatments like Botox, lasers, and microneedling. She is deeply passionate about preventative skincare and raising awareness about the importance of sun protection. In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Koh enjoys sharing skincare and haircare tips, along with debunking myths on social media.
Gregg Lennon Jr.
Gregg Lennon Jr. is an American hairstylist based in Los Angeles, specializing in bold and transformative hair designs for top talent in fashion and entertainment. He has built a reputation as a key figure in shaping the visual identities of emerging talents through innovative styling techniques, including custom wigs, vibrant colors, and dramatic textures. His incredible list of clients includes Dorian Electra, Rebecca Black, Rina Sawayama, Lisa Rinna, and Charli XCX.
Catharine Malzahn
Catharine Malzahn is a freelance beauty writer, editor, and consultant, covering everything from skincare and makeup to spas and injectables. You can find her work in Glamour, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Byrdie, InStyle, Popsugar Beauty, and more. Previously, she held editorial positions at Glamour, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, and Prevention. When she's not writing and testing beauty products, you can find her cooking, trying a new restaurant, or reapplying sunscreen. A California native, she received her BA in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.
Saisha Beecham
Saisha Beecham, a.k.a. The Enhancer, is a highly sought-after celebrity makeup artist, hairstylist, groomer-barber, SFX & body painter with over 20 years of experience. Her work spans Elle, GQ, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, Complex, & Essence. With films, ad campaigns, red carpets, & awards shows. After moving to Atlanta for college, her career launched when Usher became her first high-profile long-term client. Saisha’s roster includes Chadwick Boseman, Sanaa Lathan, Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Rowland, Yara Shahidi. To Aretha Franklin & many more A-list stars. Renowned for precision & artistry, she is synonymous with excellence in beauty & entertainment.
Michael Giovanni
Michael Giovanni is a Beverly Hills based colorist known for rich brunettes, luminous blondes, and flawlessly seamless extensions. With over a decade of experience working with high-profile clients, Michael specializes in creating effortless, natural-looking color that feels elevated, and distinctly luxurious. His meticulous approach, eye for tone, and commitment to hair health have made him a trusted expert for clients seeking refined high-end results.
Dr. Marisa Garshick
Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and Englewood, New Jersey practicing at MDCS: Medical Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center and is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Garshick sees patients of all ages, focusing on medical and cosmetic dermatology.
Florido Basallo
Born and raised in California, celebrity hairstylist Florido Basallo started his creative career as a dancer. Later, he followed his childhood passion and transitioned into a career of hairstyling. His 13 years of experience at Nine Zero One Salon is accompanied by extensive set experience where his work has graced the covers of Vogue, Elle, Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, i-D, Wonderland, Von and more. He has worked with everyone from Timothy Simons and Justin Bieber to Alex Warren, Sydney Sweeney, Anitta and Tori Kelly. Florido is constantly inspired by collaborating with artists and talent; his almost 2 decades of experience is only the beginning.
Ryan Austin
Ryan Austin is a New York–based hairstylist with over 15 years of experience in the industry. In addition to building the look for some of the top celebrities in entertainment, Ryan is a Senior Stylist and Head of Education, where he focuses on education, creativity, and helping young artists grow. Over the years, I’ve had the chance to work with incredible talent, including Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Tinashe, Kate McKinnon, Charli XCX, Katy Perry, and Karlie Kloss. His work is rooted in strong technique, creativity, and individuality, and he loves creating looks that feel effortless, modern, and true to the person sitting in my chair. Whether I’m on set, backstage, or in the salon, my focus is on great technique, collaboration, and creating hair that feels effortless and wearable.
Amrita Mehta
Amrita Mehta is a New York–based makeup artist known for her “pretty with a twist” approach, blurring the line between classic glam and modern experimentation. Bay Area–born and South Asian, she discovered her love for makeup on YouTube and honed her craft assisting industry icons including Kabuki, Pat McGrath, and Patrick Ta. Her work spans global brands such as Maybelline, Versace, BAPE, Kulfi Beauty, About Face, Kim Shui, Nike, and Estée Lauder; public figures including Amber Mark, Ilona Maher, Aly Raisman, JVKE, and Raveena; and publications including Vogue India, Allure, GQ, and Office Magazine. Known for her inventive use of color and mastery of skin, her versatile approach makes every look radiant, surprising, and unmistakably her own.
Isabella Sarlija
Isabella Sarlija is a born-and-raised New Yorker specializing in beauty and wellness writing. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Well+Good, Bustle, The Zoe Report, Coveteur, BuzzFeed, and more. She’s drawn to writing stories at the intersection of culture, care, and innovation, whether that means tracking emerging beauty trends (and having opinions about them), tapping celebrities for their must-haves, or testing the latest launches. Outside of writing, she enjoys throwing the javelin, reading Wordsworth, singing karaoke, and spending time with her two cats, Luna and Katja. Follow her on Instagram @izzysarj.
Jaleesa Jaikaran
Jaleesa Jaikaran is a New York–based Celebrity Makeup Artist and Beauty Educator from Trinidad. Known for her skin-focused approach, she collaborates with leading beauty brands on campaigns and content, bringing a refined, intentional perspective to modern beauty.
Dr. Victoria Rose Veytsman
With over 20 years of experience, celebrity cosmetic dentist and founder of Cosmetic Dental Studios (NYC/LA) Dr. Victoria Rose Veytsman is a visionary at the intersection of beauty, science, and transformation. An NYU Dental and Columbia residency alumna with degrees from Johns Hopkins and USD, she is a high-growth entrepreneur dedicated to category-defining innovation and conscious leadership. As CEO of Rose Code™, a doctor-led B Corp, Dr. Veytsman pioneers the Mouth–Body–Beauty™ movement. Leveraging disruptive biotechnology, she redefines oral care as a sophisticated longevity ritual, empowering systemic health and radical confidence. She is passionate about innovation and believes that health is the foundation of true beauty.
Chris Salgardo
Chris Salgardo is a pioneering leader in men’s skincare, lifestyle, and wellness, with over 40 years of experience building and transforming global beauty brands. As President of Kiehl’s Since 1851, he helped grow the brand into a billion-dollar powerhouse, later leading Shu Uemura and Giorgio Armani Beauty. An ADWEEK Brand Genius honoree and author of MANMADE, Chris blends creative vision with strategic rigor. In 2022, he founded ATWATER, a modern men’s skincare brand rooted in expertise and purpose, now carried by major prestige retailers and recognized with more than 25 industry awards.
Dr. Jenny Liu
Dr. Jenny Liu is a board-certified dermatologist and Cosmetic Director at Bellevue Dermatology in Washington. She is also an Adjunct Professor of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota. As a nationally recognized educator and social media thought leader, Dr. Liu integrates evidence-based clinical practice with science communication to a global audience. She serves on numerous advisory boards including SkinCeuticals, CeraVe, Cetaphil, and Eucerin, and is a frequent speaker at international conferences such as IMCAS and the Science of Skincare Summit. Dr. Liu is passionate about advancing the dialogue between medical dermatology, procedural innovation, and real-world patient care.
Jamie Wilson
Jamie Wilson is a New York–based beauty writer and editor. She graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of Florida and has been in media for over 10 years. She previously held the title of beauty editor at Harper’s Bazaar, writing both print and digital features, trend stories, celebrity interviews and cover stories. Jamie has also written for Marie Claire, Glamour, ELLE, Town & Country, Vogue and The Fragrance Foundation, among others. When it comes to beauty, she has a deep interest in fragrance, aesthetics, skincare and haircare and enjoys analyzing trends from societal, cultural and historical perspectives.
Dr. Joyce Park
Dr. Joyce Park is a board-certified dermatologist who practices through her clinic, Skin Refinery, and is known to millions internationally on social media as TeaWithMD for her science-based skin and beauty education.
Trained at Stanford University and NYU, with fellowships at the World Health Organization, medical journalism experience at NBC and ABC News, and creation of her Tea With MD personal blog back in 2011, Dr. Park developed a deep ability to translate complex medical science into accessible, trusted education. She has been published in top scientific journals, including BMJ, JAAD, AJCD, JDD, Derm Surg and more.
Dr. Kseniya Kobets
Dr. Kseniya Kobets’ clinical focus is on the cosmetic treatment of patients using cutting-edge modalities for rejuvenation, acne, rosacea, acne scarring and hair restoration. Dr. Kobets’ research focus is on the development of an institutional review board for evaluating hair restoration with non-ablative laser and topical growth factors. She has shared her research through peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, as well as oral presentations.
A leading board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Kobets is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the American Society for Laser, Medicine, and Surgery. Dr. Kobets practices at The Cosmetic Dermatology Center at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care Westchester, a cosmetic dermatology center setting a new standard for state-of-art skin care services. Here, she uses the latest tools and techniques, supported by advanced technologies and clinical research for personalized treatment plans for all patients with the goal of achieving a naturally beautiful appearance.
Dr. Kiran Mian
Dr. Kiran Mian is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, known for her refined, science-first approach to skin and hair. She treats a discerning clientele, including celebrity and high-profile patients, with a focus on precision, discretion, and long-term skin integrity. Practicing boutique-style dermatology, Dr. Mian emphasizes evidence over trends, translating complex science into highly personalized care. Beyond her clinical work, she serves as a consulting dermatologist for leading skincare brands and is a sought-after media expert on dermatology, aesthetics, and skincare science.
Marci Robin
Marci Robin has been a beauty editor and writer for nearly 20 years, serving as a contributing editor for Allure, senior digital beauty editor at Good Housekeeping, senior online editor at NewBeauty, and executive editor of xoVain, where she was the founding beauty director. In addition to contributing to Marie Claire, her byline has appeared in Glamour, InStyle, Refinery29, Martha Stewart, Parade, Today, Byrdie, and more. She has also helped shape the voice of various beauty brands as an in-house editorial strategist and agency content director.
Dr. Adam Friedman
Adam Friedman, MD, FAAD, is professor and chair of dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. He has published more than 320 papers/chapters and 3 textbooks on both his research and a variety of clinical areas, and is committed to medical education, serving as senior editor of Dermatology In-Review, and co-chair of the ODAC Dermatology Conference and the MedscapeLIVE! Las Vegas Dermatology Seminar. He also serves as President of HS Connect and the Derma Care Access Network. Dr Friedman has received multiple awards, including two AAD Presidential citations and the MLB Nationals Home Run hero award.
Lia Hakim
Lia Hakim is the founder and CEO of Hott Salons and Hott Blowdry & Beauty Lounge, a multi-location luxury beauty brand based in New York. She is also the founder of Hott Franchising, a fast-growing national franchise empowering women through salon ownership. In addition, Lia serves as a senior coach with the High Performance Salon Academy, mentoring salon owners across North America in leadership, profitability, and growth. A breast cancer survivor, Lia champions clean, high-performance beauty and reduced chemical exposure without compromising results. Known for innovation and elevated guest experience, she brings both industry expertise and real-world consumer insight to evaluating beauty products.
Natia Rufolo
Natia Rufolo, FNP-C is a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner, nationally recognized aesthetic injector, and founder of INJX by Nat Aesthetics, a premier aesthetic practice with locations in Cranford and Morristown, New Jersey. She has earned her reputation as one of the Top 100 Aesthetic Injectors in America, known by peers and patients alike for her refined artistry, advanced technique, and commitment to natural-looking, beautiful results.
Specializing in non-surgical facial rejuvenation, Natia has become especially renowned for her expertise with PDO thread lifts, earning the affectionate title “PDO Thread Queen.” Her European-influenced aesthetic eye — rooted in her early experiences with beauty culture — informs every treatment she performs, blending precision with an artistic understanding of symmetry, balance, and youthful harmony.
Keshia Tabaran
Keshia Tabaran is a Miami, Los Angeles and New York–based hairstylist proudly represented by The Only Agency. Licensed at just 18, she quickly became a sought-after session artist known for her refined yet effortless approach. She has shaped looks for global brands including L’Oréal, Hugo Boss, Pantene, and Matrix, and her work spans red carpet, campaigns, and editorials for clients such as Becky G, Kali Uchis, Camila Morrone, and Antonia Gentry. Featured in L’Officiel, Forbes, Elle, and GQ, Keshia is recognized for her calm on-set presence, timeless aesthetic, and ability to craft personalized, elevated hairstyles that resonate on camera and beyond.
Kristin Limoges
With 10+ years in the industry, Kristin Limoges has (quite a few) opinions about beauty products. The freelance writer has always championed small and independent brands in particular, even as far back as a young child when she would rant and rave on the playground about her favorite local soap maker. She is especially passionate about body care and skincare geared towards sensitive skin (for all us sensitive souls out there).
Ruby Ford-Dunker
Ruby Ford-Dunker (formerly Ruby McAuliffe) is a beauty, fashion, and lifestyle journalist whose work blends cultural commentary with meticulous product testing and trend analysis. Known for her ability to spot what’s next—and explain why it matters—she covers everything from industry buzz to conversation-sparking personal essays. Ruby has spoken with icons like Jennifer Garner, Demi Moore, and Halle Berry, revealing the routines and philosophies behind their red-carpet polish while drawing on the insights of leading industry experts. Her writing has appeared in Marie Claire, Elle, InStyle, Who What Wear, The New York Post, Teen Vogue, Brides, Page Six, Shape, Decider, and more.
Dr. Robyn Gmyrek
Robyn Gmyrek, MD, FAAD is a Board Certified dermatologist that has received national recognition for her contributions to cosmetic dermatology, including Castle and Connolly America’s Top Doctors and New York Magazine’s Best Doctors. Dr. Gmyrek founded and was the Division Chief of Cosmetic Dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center. She continues to teach at Columbia University and practices in NYC at UnionDerm - Central Park.
Taylore Glynn
Taylore Glynn is a Brooklyn-based writer, editor, and creative consultant with over a decade of experience in the beauty and wellness industry. She previously held editor positions at Marie Claire, Allure, VinePair, and Harper’s Bazaar, and her work appears in Vogue, Esquire, Bon Appétit, InStyle, Byrdie, and more. She’s also a professional game master and founder of Below Tayble, creating custom campaigns for players all over the globe. If you need her, she's probably at the movies or making ravioli.
Sunnie Brook
Sunnie Brook is a celebrity hairdresser, educator, and industry innovator with over 20 years at the forefront of beauty. Known for her creative, modern approach (including inventing the Butterfly Haircut), her work embodies relaxed luxury and thoughtful craftsmanship. She has worked with leading publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, and L’Officiel, and with clients including Hailey Bieber, Jared Leto, Jenna Ortega, Rita Ora, and Imagine Dragons. Sunnie is respected for her expertise, aesthetic eye, and ability to shape beauty that feels both current and enduring.
Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali
Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, MD FAAD, is a Board-Certified Dermatologist, dermatologist in residence for Rhode Skincare, and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Elm Biosciences.
Xavier Velasquez
Xavier Velasquez is a New York based session hairstylist whose work spans editorial shoots, red-carpet events, global marketing campaigns, and private studio appointments
Sophia Vilensky
Sophia Vilensky is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based freelance writer, editor, and copywriter whose work has appeared in publications like Marie Claire, Byrdie, Dazed, Teen Vogue, and US Weekly. A lover of all things beauty and wellness, her passions blossomed as a child when she’d hear her mother (a naturopathic doctor) and grandmother (a hairstylist) debate topics such as whether she should be allowed to get a perm as an elementary schooler. She was granted permission, and learned a lot about cosmetic chemistry in the process.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.