My Favorite K-Beauty Sheet Masks Are My Cheat Code to Glass Skin

It's never been easier to get your glow on.

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brooke knappenberger wearing blue sheet mask with biodance and dr jart face masks overlaid on background of blue gel streaks
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If you took a peek at my beauty cabinet, you would see a ton of K-beauty products—but can you blame me? Korean brands seem lightyears ahead of the U.S. in terms of skincare trends, ingredients, and effective formulas. From everyday sunscreens to milky toners, K-beauty has taken over my skincare routine, but none have made as big a difference in my skin as Korean sheet masks.

I'm a lazy girl at heart, so a facial treatment that promises glass skin in as little as 10 minutes has my name written all over it. The K-beauty sheet masks in my rotation do just that and then some. Some of my favorite face masks plump and firm my skin for a red-carpet-worthy glow. Others minimize pores, brighten dark spots, or soothe irritation.

Because nothing's better than peeling away a sheet and revealing brighter, fresher-looking skin, I'm sharing my Korean sheet mask Hall of Fame. My tried-and-true favorites deal with any skin concern with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and more. Try one for yourself, and you'll see that they are much more than just props for your selfies.

To Hydrate

A glassy glow is near-impossible to achieve if your skin is dry and dehydrated. These sheet masks could be just what your skin is begging for—hyaluronic acid, specifically with a lower molecular weight, is the star of the show in the products below, so expect deep hydration that lasts for days on end.

To Firm

To restore supple, bouncy skin, a collagen-filled sheet mask may be your ticket. Topical collagen typically doesn't absorb into the skin well with its high molecular weight, but the specialized collagen in the masks below is better able to sink into the skin. The result is a firmer, hydrated, and smoother-looking glow.

To Soothe

Whether you have sensitive skin, used a few too many exfoliants, or simply want a moment of self-care, the soothing masks below are sure to do the trick. Hero K-beauty ingredients like centella asiatica and allantoin help to calm redness and irritation, plus they provide a boost to your skin barrier health.

To Brighten

My favorite way to prep before a big event is to throw on one of the brightening masks below the day before. They impart that same post-facial glow we all know and love, but without having to step foot in a spa. And if you're as prone to acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots as I am, they're a great choice to add to your self-care Sunday routine.

To Clarify

Combination skin girls like myself know the struggle of having congested pores, excess oil, and dry skin. The masks below help to address all of those struggles. They imitate the effects of a clay mask with the ease of a sheet by removing impurities, oil, and gunk, leading to a smoother skin texture.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.