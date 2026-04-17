If you took a peek at my beauty cabinet, you would see a ton of K-beauty products—but can you blame me? Korean brands seem lightyears ahead of the U.S. in terms of skincare trends, ingredients, and effective formulas. From everyday sunscreens to milky toners, K-beauty has taken over my skincare routine, but none have made as big a difference in my skin as Korean sheet masks.

I'm a lazy girl at heart, so a facial treatment that promises glass skin in as little as 10 minutes has my name written all over it. The K-beauty sheet masks in my rotation do just that and then some. Some of my favorite face masks plump and firm my skin for a red-carpet-worthy glow. Others minimize pores, brighten dark spots, or soothe irritation.

Because nothing's better than peeling away a sheet and revealing brighter, fresher-looking skin, I'm sharing my Korean sheet mask Hall of Fame. My tried-and-true favorites deal with any skin concern with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and more. Try one for yourself, and you'll see that they are much more than just props for your selfies.

To Hydrate

A glassy glow is near-impossible to achieve if your skin is dry and dehydrated. These sheet masks could be just what your skin is begging for—hyaluronic acid, specifically with a lower molecular weight, is the star of the show in the products below, so expect deep hydration that lasts for days on end.

BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Masks (Were $19) $15 at Amazon US The viral mask spotted around the world, Biodance's Bio-Collagen masks really are worth the hype. They may take a while to work, turning from a milky white to translucent once the ingredients have fully absorbed, but the glowing, hydrated result is well worth the wait. Torriden Dive-In Low Molecule Hyaluronic Acid Mask Sheet 10ea (Was $35) $26 at Olive Young US Torriden's hyaluronic acid serum is one of my all-time favorites, so I wasn't shocked when I also fell in love with the brand's sheet mask. Each sachet is packed with a bottle of hydrating serum that penetrates the deeper layers of the skin, so dry skin is quenched for longer.

To Firm

To restore supple, bouncy skin, a collagen-filled sheet mask may be your ticket. Topical collagen typically doesn't absorb into the skin well with its high molecular weight, but the specialized collagen in the masks below is better able to sink into the skin. The result is a firmer, hydrated, and smoother-looking glow.

Dr. Jart+ Hydro Firming Korean Face Mask With Hydrolyzed Collagen $10 at Sephora I love Dr. Jart+ face masks so much, you'll see more than one on this list. Whenever my skin is feeling particularly meh, this is the mask I reach for. Not only does it provide an instant hydration boost, but it makes my skin feel plump and bouncy for days after I use it. ROUND LAB Camellia Collagen Masks (Were $23) $19 at Amazon US This is a mask that tackles a few concerns like dryness, dullness, and firmness, but it's the latter that I saw the biggest difference in when I tested them myself. After about two uses, I noticed the fine lines around my eyes appeared more subtle. The major glow it leaves is a bonus, too.

To Soothe

Whether you have sensitive skin, used a few too many exfoliants, or simply want a moment of self-care, the soothing masks below are sure to do the trick. Hero K-beauty ingredients like centella asiatica and allantoin help to calm redness and irritation, plus they provide a boost to your skin barrier health.

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Soothing Face Mask With Allantoin $16 at Sephora Sometimes, I go overboard on my tretinoin or exfoliating products—this is the mask I turn to to get my skin back in shape. It instantly cools my skin (by 10 degrees after 20 minutes, if you want to get specific), while skin barrier-repairing allantoin soothes irritation. MEDIHEAL Madecassoside Essential Mask $8 at Ulta Beauty Acne-prone skin will especially love these budget-friendly masks. Powered by madecassoside, an anti-inflammatory ingredient derived from the centella asiatica plant, these masks soothe redness and irritation often associated with breakouts.

To Brighten

My favorite way to prep before a big event is to throw on one of the brightening masks below the day before. They impart that same post-facial glow we all know and love, but without having to step foot in a spa. And if you're as prone to acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots as I am, they're a great choice to add to your self-care Sunday routine.

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Innisfree Vitamin C Brightening Serum-Infused Mask for Dark Spots $12 at Sephora I've had some pesky post-acne marks that won't let up, no matter how consistent I am with my vitamin C serum. I incorporated these masks into my routine, and slowly but surely, they are starting to fade away. It's all thanks to these sheets filled with brightening vitamin C and niacinamide, and exfoliating green tea enzymes. ANUA Peach 70 Niacin Brightening Collagen Mask $21 at Ulta Beauty Who knew adding peach to your skincare routine could have such an impact? While this mask is fragrance-free, it uses peach extract to boost radiance and clear skin. With its collagen-boosted formula, you'll notice smoother, plumper skin texture, too.

To Clarify

Combination skin girls like myself know the struggle of having congested pores, excess oil, and dry skin. The masks below help to address all of those struggles. They imitate the effects of a clay mask with the ease of a sheet by removing impurities, oil, and gunk, leading to a smoother skin texture.

SKIN1004 Poremizing Clarifying Mask (Were $15) $9 at Amazon US Skin1004 is having a moment right now, and it's well-deserved. If you have oily or combination skin, use this mask to clear and minimize pores. It uses chemical exfoliants to gently exfoliate skin and remove excess oil and dead skin cells from pores. Meanwhile, Madagascar centella asiatica extract, the brand's signature ingredient, soothes irritation. B:VID B:vid in & Out Facial Mask Sheet 6-For-5 Set (Was $41) $29 at Olive Young US Trust me when I say that you have not experienced a sheet mask like this before. Designed to tackle excess oil and congestion, this mask flushes out impurities, dead skin, oil, and leftover makeup, then delivers soothing and hydrating ingredients like sodium hyaluronate and hydrolyzed collagen. Once the sheet becomes dry, stick it in water to reveal all of the gunk you just removed from your face.

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