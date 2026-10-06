The 40 Best Makeup Products of 2026, Tested by 101 Beauty Experts

Presenting: the winners of the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards.

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Published In Features
a selection of makeup products on a white background
(Image credit: Fyodor Shiryaev)

It’s an exhilarating time to be a makeup lover. After years of the "clean girl" aesthetic, we’re finally back to having fun with our cosmetics. From vibrant lids and smoked-out ‘90s eyes to watercolor flushes and dewy pouts, makeup is in its experimental era. Sensorial textures, glitter finishes, surprising colors—there’s something for everyone, no matter your age, level of expertise, or style. The 40 products among our 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards winners are proof: There is still plenty to get excited about in the makeup aisle.

Complexion

Clean girl makeup might be on the outs, but the movement made an indelible impression on the complexion category. The vibe for everything from concealer to bronzer is about enhancing our features—not hiding them—and embracing formulas that not only nurture the skin but also ensure your skin stays looking like, well, skin. It’s makeup with the superpower to be completely undetectable while still helping to blur issues like uneven tone, dark circles, and inflammation.

Eyes

When we talk about the transformative power of makeup, nowhere is that more evident than the eyes. With just a few swipes of shadow and some cleverly placed liner, we can bounce from a doe-eyed balletcore effect to a sultry smoked-out gaze to a hyper-colored Y2K tribute—all by modifying the colors and placement of a few key products. If you’ve been looking to get experimental with your look (or just want to freshen up your go-to style), these 12 picks offer lush pigments, innovative formulas, and easy application that makes switching up your style a snap.

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Lips

The only thing that outmatches our love of lip color is our hatred of dry, chapped pouts. Fortunately for everyone who enjoys a statement lip look, we’ve tested and evaluated hundreds of lip beautifiers to find the glosses, oils, stains, and lipsticks that will deliver the color we crave without making it look like we rubbed our mouths over sandpaper after applying. These six picks were our all-around best performers in their category, impressing some of the toughest critics in the biz.

Innovation

Declaring a product the best makeup innovation puts a lot of pressure on said product. It needs to feel like a completely new concept, have a formula or ingredients that are groundbreaking, and be something we actually want to include in our daily regimen—gimmicks are fun and all, but what’s the point of buying something if you’re only going to use it once or twice? The winner in this category did all of that and then some, solving a common problem with a product that we haven’t been able to live without since we first started testing it. Hyperbole? A little, but we are hopelessly devoted to this year’s innovation and can’t imagine what our makeup application was like without it.

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(Image credit: Future)

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For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

How We Tested

To find the best beauty products of 2026, we enlisted 101 judges to test, play, and review over 3,200 submissions over nearly six months. We looked at craftsmanship, longevity, feel, ease of use, shade ranges, and more to determine which products are truly the most inventive, high-quality, and worth the price tag.

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The Editors

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.