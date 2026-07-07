If you know me, you know I have sensitive skin—partly because I don’t shut up about it, and partly because I have a rash, breakout, or irritation 70 percent of the time. I have rosacea, eczema, and perioral dermatitis, along with a general proclivity for mysterious red splotches and bumps. “Sensitive skin is generally characterized by the experience of unpleasant sensations like stinging, burning, pain, or tingling without any visible clinical signs,” board-certified dermatologist Dustin Portela , MD, previously told Marie Claire. “It’s a condition where the skin gets easily irritated by various elements such as skincare products, environmental factors, or physical factors.”

The best way to manage sensitive skin is to keep things pretty pared back—nothing too irritating or too fragranced. That said, as a beauty editor, I refuse to let my skincare routine be sterile and boring, so I’ve made it my mission to discover the most effective, gentle, still-look-pretty-on-a-vanity products. I’ve found soothing moisturizers and SPFs, along with skincare that excels at neutralizing redness. But my routine would not be complete without the best serums for sensitive skin.

This curated selection of 10 products is responsible not just for keeping my skin calm and happy, but for actually transforming it into a glowing, plump, and bouncy complexion. Some of these products excel at reducing redness. Others replace harsh actives like retinol—but still give the same resurfacing results. And a handful are vitamin C serums that actually agree with my skin (if you know, you know). To shop my favorites, keep scrolling.

Hydrating Serums

The best way to treat a flare is to avoid one in the first place. The best way to do that? Make sure your skin barrier is intact and healthy. I always try to incorporate a soothing, moisturizing treatment serum into my nighttime routine, looking for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, centella asiatica, and squalane.

Westman Atelier Pore Refining Complex $120 at Nordstrom Azelaic acid is one of my all-time favorite ingredients—and paired with the other soothing ingredients in this formula, like peptides and botanicals—it’s able to provide a 24 percent reduction in redness. I’ve also noticed a huge difference in the size of my pores around my nose. Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum $260 at Sephora I know this is pricey, but believe me when I say it remains the only product that can pull my skin out of a big flare. Within a week of consistent use, my acne disappears, my rosacea flare subsides, and my skin returns to homeostasis. It’s my number-one holy grail for sensitive skin.

Vitamin C Serums

If you have sensitive skin, then you’re well aware that vitamin C serums are risky business. They’re among the best brightening agents and free-radical protectants in our toolbox, but they often leave sensitive skin red, irritated, or broken out. Not these.

Retinol Serums

I’m not anti-retinol by any means (I used a prescription-strength formula for over 14 years). But my skin has been much happier and stronger now that I’m using gentler alternatives. I apply one of these every other night, and my skin has looked bouncier and fresher—without irritation or flakiness.

celimax The Vita-A Retinal 0.1% Shot Booster Treatment $24 at Ulta Beauty I was introduced to this K-Beauty brand right before it blew up on TikTok, and let me just say—it deserves all the viral hype. If you’ve never been able to tolerate retinol, I challenge you to try this. It’s powered by retinal, a gentler version of retinol, and delivered via a nanoparticle system (meaning it sinks into the skin without disrupting your barrier) to reduce irritation. Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Instant Firming Refillable Retinol Alternative Serum $84 at Sephora If fragrance is a primary trigger, I’d steer clear of this guy—and frankly, most French products. But Caudalie is one of the few fragranced brands that don’t irritate my skin, and I’ve seen a huge difference in my skin’s tone and texture when I use it religiously.

Eye Serums

As a chronic dry eye girlie with generally sensitive eyes, I have to be very careful when choosing an eye cream. I’ve actually found that lighter serums are better suited for my needs—these two brighten my dark circles without irritating the whites of my eyes and making them bloodshot.

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Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum $17 at Sephora One of my biggest pain points with eye creams is that the product doesn’t dry fast enough, and eventually my watery eyes bring the formula too close to my lash line, triggering a cascade of tears. This serum dries in seconds—and makes a huge difference on my dark circles. Biossance 5% Niacinamide Brightening Eye Serum With Vitamin C + Squalane $44 at Sephora I’m a mega-fan of all the Biossance eye formulas. While I love the OG eye cream for nighttime, this serum can’t be beat for daytime. It lies seamlessly under concealer, never pills, and majorly brightens thanks to caffeine and vitamin C.

Tinted Serums with SPF

If you have sensitive skin, then you know that finding an SPF that doesn’t lead to breakouts is a tricky feat. While I wouldn’t recommend either of these as your primary form of sun protection (check out my go-to mineral sunscreens for that), these tinted versions are perfect for an extra little something-something on summer days when I don’t want to wear foundation.

Tower 28 Beauty Sunnydays Skin Tint With Mineral Zinc SPF 30 $32 at Sephora This non-comedogenic formula was specifically designed with sensitive skin in mind. It’s formulated with soothing ingredients like white sage extract and non-nano zinc oxide, a mineral filter that’s ideal for easily irritated skin. ciele Tint & Protect Medium Coverage Serum Foundation With SPF 50+ $44 at Sephora I’m obsessed with the brand’s primer and SPF, so I genuinely don’t know why it took me so long to test out this formula. It feels weightless on my skin and gives just enough coverage to cover my redness without suffocating my skin.

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