The '90s was a time of hair experimentation. After the big, teased 'dos of the '80s, the following decade gave us sleeker, more layered haircut options. There was no singular '90s cut (unless you count "the Rachel," made popular by Jennifer Aniston on Friends), with short bobs and pixies becoming popular right alongside gorgeous, bouncy blow-outs, choppy layers, bangs, and angled fringe.

If this happens to be your favorite decade for hair, there are a ton of inspirational cuts you can take to your stylist immediately. We've found the best inspo photos that take a core '90s cut and make it easy to modernize (in other words, you'll look sleek, not dated). Below, the best '90s-style haircuts for you to try.

Lana Ogilvie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lana Ogilvie, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who was also the first model of color to sign a contract with CoverGirl, had great hair in the '90s. This short, spike-y, piece-y pixie is an effortlessly cool haircut (and you can omit the pieces sticking straight up).

Leelee Sobieski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leelee Sobieski was known, in part, for her long and shiny hair. Here, at the Never Been Kissed Hollywood premiere, she has some longer layers with a bit of curl at the end. Should you have similarly long hair (or the motivation to try extensions), this is great inspo for that kind of cut.

Heather Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The '90s drew from the '70s in some pretty major ways, and this retro cut on Heather Graham is no exception. She often wore her hair long with some wave to it, making her look like she just stepped off the beach. The trick to this look is in the styling (mainly with a curling iron).

Cyndi Lauper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the wild haircuts that Cyndi Lauper gave us in the '80s and into the '90s, this simpler version is one of my favorites. It's a blunt bob with the ends curled under, but it's still got some of Lauper's trademark style with the funky, uneven bangs.

Neve Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The '90s Scream Queen herself, Neve Campbell made the short, bob haircut her own signature 'do. This is a particularly slick style (she's at the Wild Things premiere, which was a darker role than the one she played in the first Scream), with a little bit of layering so the cut doesn't look too flat.

Brandy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brandy's micro-braids were legendary (she often wore them as the titular character in Moesha, as in this photo). This look obviously takes lots of time and effort to achieve, but the darker color contrasting with the caramel hue highlighting her face is gorgeous.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman wore her naturally curly hair on the red carpet in the '90s, and curly girls everywhere (myself included) immediately cut out the photos to show our stylists. Like a lot of curly cuts, this look benefits from strategic layering throughout to give her volume and definition while preserving length.

Heather Locklear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heather Locklear was the epitome of blonde inspo in the 90s. This is a less voluminous version of her classic style, and thus would work in a more modern context. Some wispy bangs in front, longer layers throughout, and a lot of hair dye, if your hair isn't naturally this color. (Highlights would be easier these days!)

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore's "soft pixie" was a thing of greatness—it was a popular cut for other stars like Winona Ryder and Halle Berry in this decade. Here, Moore eschews the myriad layers and keeps the hair closer to the same length—but longer in front, so she could tuck it behind her ears.

Christy Turlington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This mushroom-style pixie isn't for everyone (although Christy Turlington, here modeling for Vogue, can certainly pull it off). It requires a choppy cut and then some extra work to get the shape you want; ask a stylist if the 'do works for your face shape and hair volume.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This blunt chin-length bob—with a center part, no less—is a tricky one to pull off. Naomi Campbell looks awesome, naturally, but it's worth noting that the cut is angled to frame her exact face shape. If you go for this look, you'll want to ask your stylist how often you'll need to come back for a trim.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Julia Roberts' classic curls are what we remember most from the actor's '90s career, I love this lob (long bob) just as much as her curly styles. She gave us the shorter cut in the late '90s, and it's face-framing in a great way. It also shows that people with fuller, thicker hair can still pull off a short cut.

Jennifer Gray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her most iconic roles (Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Dirty Dancing) were in the '80s, Jennifer Grey's wispy curls remained relevant into the following decade. This style was a softer, less "bouncy" version of some of her '80s cuts, and it's easy to pull off if you have fine hair.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna's never been afraid to change up her look, and this chic version of her platinum blonde hair is very easy to emulate. The shoulder length and gentle waves help mitigate the edginess of her visible, dark roots (which are optional for you, if you don't like the look).

Jennifer Connelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Connelly has been in show business for a long time, and she hit her 20s (and started developing her adult style) in the '90s. This cut is simple, but styled at the ends for some shape and volume. Bonus: those thick eyebrows. We're so jealous!

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow, '90s it girl, went through a lot of hairdos in the '90s—from a short pixie to long locks that went past her shoulders. This simple, shoulder-grazing version is choppy at the bottom with a few front layers. The center part and visible roots keep it from looking boring.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of us (by which I mean me) really loved a deep side part in the '90s. This look is also a dirtier blonde color than some of the platinum versions we see on this list, and the longer layers with some face-framing side bangs make this look like an effortless cut—even though it'll depend on your hair texture.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon has always been known for her trademark blonde hair, but this deeper blonde version (with some very subtle highlights) is the one I always associate with her. It felt like every middle schooler in this decade had this exact shoulder-length cut with messy ends and some side bangs—a more modern iteration would bring the bangs front and center.

Elizabeth Berkley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Berkley had gorgeous curly hair (which you know if you watched Saved by the Bell). In the '90s, Berkley brought down some of the '80s-style volume and graced us with this more low-key version: short bangs, long length, and incredible texture.

Drew Barrymore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We watched Drew Barrymore grow up in the '80s and '90s, which meant that her hairstyles evolved as her film roles did. Here, as part of a photoshoot for People magazine, her long messy curls are youthful but still fun and low-key. Obviously, this style is easier to pull off if your hair is wavy-to-medium curly.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You could probably ask to get "the Rachel" today and any stylist will know what you're talking about. But it's such a distinctive cut that it's probably best left in the decade that made it famous. Instead, opt for something softer like this, with similar layers but longer length and some waves.

Claudia Schiffer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Granted, Claudia Schiffer has incredible hair (it's one of her signature attributes, drawing comparisons to Brigitte Bardot) but '90s bouncy waves are still gorgeous and classic. To make it feel more modern, you can keep the front layers longer—no need for the short pieces in front.

Sharon Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This short bob on Sharon Stone is a softer version of the one you sometimes see on her, and it's such an easy cut to maintain. The shorter layers are primarily towards the front of her face, but not so short that she can't tuck them behind her ears (or glamorously push it back, like this).

Winona Ryder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winona Ryder's pixie—with extremely short micro-bangs in front—was an iconic '90s haircut. But I'm quite partial to this slightly longer version, with her hair brushed back and to the side. It's face-framing, it's easier than a hyper-styled cut, and it gives a softer vibe.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie's '90s pixie was brushed out (and probably secured in place with a little hairspray). Thus, the styling ensured that her hair was out of her face while still reaching an appropriate level of edginess for the star. It's a great, classic cut.

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett's twists are gorgeous here. They're thicker and more substantial than Brandy's micro-braids (which makes sense, since Bassett was older and playing more adult roles), and the angled effect at the bottom is equally cool.

Amber Valletta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Top model Amber Valletta is demonstrating one of the most classic cuts from the '90s: a messy, off-center part, angled pieces at the front, and hair worn down and tucked behind the ears. It's had longevity as a hairstyle because it's feasible for a lot of hair types.

Mariah Carey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it wasn't always styled curly in the '90s, Mariah Carey's naturally voluminous hair was iconic. She's got a ton of layers here—a must for tight curls and a lot of volume—with some very short bang-length layers in front. For a curly cut, this look is tough to beat.

Elizabeth Hurley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This longer, thicker version of a classic '90s long cut on Elizabeth Hurley adds a dose of chaos. You've got the face-framing layers and single length throughout the rest of the cut, but you've also got choppy bangs in front that look like you cut them yourself (in a good way).

Robin Wright

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that a cut with minimal layers doesn't have to be boring: Robin Wright looking flawless in an April 1992 Vogue feature. There's probably some texture spray (and Wright's natural volume) at work here to make the 'do look tousled and dimensional.

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford's signature long, layered locks were an indelible part of the '90s. There are a lot of layers here, starting at chin length; you need volume or extensions, plus a curling iron, to pull off this kind of healthy-looking hair with a touch of curl.

Monica Bellucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bombshell did it best! The majority of Monica Bellucci's hair is extremely long here, but magic is happening in the front: a bunch of face-framing layers in different lengths, curled inward to perfectly frame her face and give a classic "bedhead" look.