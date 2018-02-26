Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Exactly How to Copy Her Electric-Blue Makeup Look

In case you haven’t been obsessively watching Kim Kardashian’s Instagram like we have, let us dissect for you the fire-level makeup look that Kim just posted: electric-blue eyeliner, matte peach lips, and a peach-hued contour. So, you know, basically spring reinvented.

Kim posted a photo of the look to her Instagram this morning with a bunch of blue hearts, along with a breakdown of the look. “Wearing @kkwbeauty powder contour in medium & dark contour kit as eye shadow, & a new lip coming soon,” reads the caption.

In case that all sounds like jargon to you, that’s the KKW Powder Contour & Highlight Kit (which is a four-shade powder quad that comes with a blush and contour brush) in medium, which she used to contour her face, blending the darker shades around the edges of her hairline, jawline, beneath her cheekbones, and down the sides of her nose, and then used the same palette in dark as a makeshift eyeshadow.

The lips are, of course, a tease, as apparently a new KKW lip kit is coming soon. As for the liner? Unclear, but if we were recreating the look, we’d go with a smudge of Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Chaos, followed by a thin, defining line of Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner in Cobalt hugging the upper lash lines.

Kim also posted a photo yesterday of her neon-pink eyeshadow look, noting that she used the KKW Crème Contour & Highlight Kit Sticks on her cheeks, while her makeup artist Ariel blended an opaque layer of the “Amy” shade from the Sephora Pro Editorial Palette over her lids for the peachy-pink finish.

Is this as close as you'll get to looking like a Kardashian on your own? Probably. But, hey, it's a start. See the full list of products, below.

