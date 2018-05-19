Today's Top Stories
Pippa Middleton Just Wore the Prettiest Updo to the Royal Wedding

I need to recreate it right now.

NBC

The royal wedding is officially upon us, which means we're just an hour away from watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk down the very long aisle.

But before then, all eyes are on the guests, like Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who just arrived wearing a mint-green Hepburn floral dress, a subtle flowered hat designed by milliner Jess Collett, and a gorgeous braided bun.

NBC

Pippa, who is roughly four months pregnant and recently married herself, opted for a sleek updo, rather than her usual loose waves, sweeping her hair into a low, rolled chignon that's framed with a thick, three-strand brand. As for her makeup, she kept it low-key and simple, opting for a nude lip, thick lashes, and natural skin.

Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous. Will Meghan follow suit with the same understated hair, or go for a half-up ponytail, like some royal experts think? Only time will tell—and thankfully, that time will be in about 30 mins, so stay tuned.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

