Pregnant Pippa Middleton Stole the Show at the Royal Wedding

She wore a a floral print green dress by The Fold.

Getty Images

Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, looked absolutely incredible at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. The 34-year-old wore a floral mint green dress by British label The Fold.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
The dress featured a softly pleated skirt and is made from pure Italian silk with a delicate floral print inspired by chinoiserie. The artwork was exclusively painted in Italy for The Fold. She wore a hat by milliner Jess Collett, who has also designed Headwear for the Duchess of York.

Pippa is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews. You can't see her baby bump quite yet, but she's reportedly about three months pregnant. (This means her baby and Kate and William's third child, Prince Louis, will be less than a year apart.) Here's hoping for a shot of Kate, Pippa, and Megan together.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

