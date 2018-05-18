Today's Top Stories
​Kate Middleton Wore a $175 Floral Dress to the Royal Wedding Rehearsal

And you can get it for yourself right here.

Splash News
Yesterday, Kate Middleton made her first public appearance (inside a car, but we’ll take it) since leaving the hospital with Prince Louis on her way to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding rehearsal at Windsor Castle. While Meghan wore a white bodysuit to the rehearsal, Kate arrived in a spring time dress from Michael Kors.

Since you can't make out the full outfit from that paparazzi snap, we tracked down Kate’s exact floral shirtdress online for a better view. And, bless up, there are still a few sizes in stock.

Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors shirtdress, $175 SHOP IT

The designer piece hits right below the knees (suitable for Kate since she takes a modest approach to royal fashion) and features billowy long sleeves. The colorful carnation print was a mix of red, pink, navy, and white hues while the dress’s material was made from lightweight crepe. For the final touches, Kate shielded her eyes with a pair of Givenchy sunglasses.

Tomorrow, the Duchess of Cambridge is set to arrive around 6:20 a.m. EST to the royal wedding. Based off her past stylish ensembles, we know Kate's wedding guest look will be absolutely gorgeous.

