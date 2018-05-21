Today's Top Stories
Guys, Mila Kunis Chopped Off All Her Hair and Looks Unrecognizable

New bob/bangs/dye job, who dis?

Getty Images
Please, for a moment, picture Mila Kunis in your noggin. What do you see? Long, center-parted waves and gorgeous giant eyes? WELP, NOT ANYMORE! (Okay, fine—she still has the giant eyes.) Because Kunis made a major hair change at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards last night with a raven-black, cropped bob and crazy-short bangs. Yes, bangs.

Her new hair first surfaced on Instagram last night with a photo posted by her hairstylist Chad Wood. The caption: “Bangs and bobs are this years theme for sure! 💇🏻‍♀️,” most likely alluding to Jenna Dewan’s new super-sleek bob, which Wood was also responsible for.

As someone who is deathly afraid of ever cutting bangs again, after trying them out when I was a toddler and crying about it until I was a teen, I bow down to Mila for the pretty, bold look. And also for getting a photo with T-Swift on the one night she came out of hiding.

Please gaze upon these photos and then promptly consider cutting your hair, too. Thanks.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
