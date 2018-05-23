Chrissy Teigen Luna
Yes, Emilia Clarke Just Cut Off All Her Hair Into a Tiny Bob

So sleek, so short, so angled!

Getty Images
When you think of Emilia Clarke, you probably imagine her as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, with insanely long, beautiful, stark-white hair. But the IRL Emilia Clarke actually has shoulder-length hair—that just got a lot shorter.

Last night, Clarke appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, wearing a charcoal blazer and her usual cropped waves, this time styled into a slicked-back French twist. But then, in the very early hours of this morning, Clarke appeared on Good Morning America with a totally new cut: a sleek, angled, chin-length bob.

The mastermind behind the change was hairstylist Jenny Cho, who posted an Insta story of herself cutting Clarke's hair just a few hours ago with the caption, "Early morning ✂️✂️✂️".

Clarke also posted a boomerang on Instagram this morning of her fresh chop, writing, "In other news this FABULOUS new bob is the chicest way to style out some burnt out mother of dragons split ends..."

To be fair, it's not that dramatic of a change for Clarke—she took, maybe, an inch or two off, though it's angled pretty dramatically up the nape of her neck in the back. But, in the world of appearance-conscious celebrities, any cut is still a big deal.

Check out more pics of Clarke's haircut, below!

Splash News
