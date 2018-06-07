Today's Top Stories
1
These 7 Summer Nail Designs Are Almost Too Cool
Miss America Bikini 2014
2
The Case for Miss America's Swimsuit Competition
art-with-me-tulum
3
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
Jay Z Beyonce 2018
4
Beyoncé's Babies Already Have Body Doubles
5
How Well Do the Ocean's 8 Stars Know Each Other?

Got Big Brows? Science Says You’re Probably a Narcissist

Even if your eyebrows are all pencil, pomade, and lies.

Imaxtree

Uh, be prepared to feel personally victimized by the latest in scientific discoveries: Having thick, well-groomed brows (whether by genetics or by a 20-minute gel-pomade-pencil routine) is apparently a sign that you’re a big ol’ narcissist.

Imaxtree

“But wait!” you cry, clutching your brows, “that doesn’t even make sense!” Hey, blame Canada. Researchers from the University of Toronto took photos of a bunch of study participants before having them complete the Narcissistic Personality Inventory (a standardized test that measures levels of narcissism). After cropping the photos so only the eyebrows were visible, the researchers showed the images to another group of people, who were able to correctly identify the narcissistic participants (as identified by their tests) based solely on their eyebrows.

The final conclusion? The more distinctive the eyebrow—in terms of grooming and thickness—the more self-centered the participant had scored on their NPI test. The authors speculated that the correlation could be due to the fact that denser brows, or well-groomed brows, naturally look more distinctive and recognizable—a trait that would be desirable to a narcissist.

Related Stories
This Viral K-Beauty Gel Will Transform Your Brows
5 Cult-Favorite Brow Products You Need ASAP
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“Narcissists love attention and admiration, and may maintain distinct eyebrows so that they are noticed, recognized, and remembered,” added lead study author Miranda Giacomin, PhD. “This increases their likeability and maintains their overly positive self-views.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean that filling in your brows every morning is a self-centered call to the world—some of us just really want to hide the fact that we don’t have any eyebrows, okay?—but if you’re trying to become the next Mother Theresa, maybe think twice before you tattoo some thick-ass arches onto your face. Or, you know, just do whatever the hell you want and let your bad self be. You hear that, Canada?!

Now, if you excuse me, I'm going to go tint my brows in defiance.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
The Breakup-Proof Mascara Becca Kufrin Swears By
The $12 Cleansing Oil Yara Shahidi Uses Daily
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Do CBD Bath Bombs Really Work?
Emma Roberts Met Gala 2017 Emma Roberts Just Got a Crazy-Short Bob
Kim Just Dyed Her Hair Blonde to Make Kanye Happy
Drew Barrymore The $28 Trick to Drew Barrymore's Glossy Hair
Emilia Clarke Just Chopped Her Hair Off
Mona Lisa painting Watch This Woman Turn Her Face Into the Mona Lisa
Someone Painted the Royal Wedding on Their Lips
Mila Kunis Doesn't Look Like Mila Kunis Anymore