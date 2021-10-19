One of the best pieces of beauty advice I've ever received: Stop messing with your brows. This nugget of wisdom was given to me by my best friend’s mother, who never let my friend pluck her brows and to this day is to thank for some of the nicest brows I’ve ever seen. Alas, we aren't all so lucky, and many of us have reached for the tweezers one too many times and now can't seem to grow our brows back into their luscious, full shapes of yesteryear. Thankfully, as with most forms of hair loss, there is a remedy for that: brow growth serums. I went straight to brow extraordinaire Joey Healy for the insight into the growth magic of eyebrow serums, and why you should consider adding one to your routine.

What stimulates eyebrow growth?

Eyebrow serums are filled with nutrients and vitamins that target the existing hair and hair follicles to improve hair growth and overall strength. If you're looking for brow growth, you need to use a serum. “They can repair damage from the past of over-tweezing, waxing, threading, and overworking of the brows as a teenager,” says Healy.

Brow shape and growth change over time and with hormonal shifts like pregnancy and menopause. Healy explains that the peptides in serums are what gives them their growing powers. “When amino acids are in long sequences they create peptides, and when peptides are in long chains they create proteins which really are the building blocks of hair,” explains Healy.

How long does it take to see results?

That depends on your current brow situation. It’s important to note that results will vary if you’re a constant plucker, waxer, or threader as compared to the occasional brow shaper. Healy says, “Generally, the more damaged the brow is, the more time it takes to see a maximum result. We have clients that see new hair growth in as little as three weeks, but I would say six to eight.”

The most important thing is to keep it up; Healy says that he’s had clients who sometimes don’t see results for a year. Also, make sure you’re following a proper regimen for applying the serum if you want it to be effective; consistency is key. “Most serums need to be applied twice a day for six weeks, and once a day thereafter. It is important that it needs to be for six weeks because you want to saturate the hair as all of those hairs are entering their early growth phase," says Healy.

A bonus? Nothing beats a good 2-in-1, so when Healy shared that most brow serums also work as an eyelash serum, I was sold. Quick note: If your eyebrow serum contains any prostaglandins, don’t use it near your eyes warns Healy, “The one thing you do want to avoid is hormones such as prostaglandins that can have weird and bizarre effects in the eye area, including darkness underneath the eye, and changing in the iris color.”

What are the most effective eyebrow growth serums?

The Two in One 1. bareMinerals Strength & Length Serum Infused Brow Gel $20.94 at Amazon $22 at Macy's $22 at Amazon Listen, we don't all have the patience to use a serum before doing our makeup. That's why this tinted brow gel serum is ideal if you're on the go or just want an easier process. The tinted pigment coats the hair as a temporary fix while the serum nourishes for stronger eyebrows.

The Expert Created 2. Joey Healy Brow Renovation Serum $125.00at joeyhealy.com Healy created his own serum to specifically help the over pluckers and constant waxers among us. A personal favorite of mine, this serum doesn't react with my brow makeup and I can use it day and night without my brows getting too greasy—or, worse, running into my eyes on particularly sweaty subway rides.

The Cult-Favorite 3. Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $36.00 at sephora.com When you think of brow growth, you probably think of GrandeBROW, and for good reason. This best-selling serum is a favorite for growing fuller and healthier-looking brows—without the big-ticket price. When applying the serum, pay special attention to the bald areas, filling in any gaps to give those overplucked areas a chance to grow.

The Gap Filler 4. Shiseido Full Lash Serum $35.75 at allbeauty.com (US) $36 at Macy's $36 at Sephora A preferred choice for brows over lashes, one reviewer noticed growth in as little as one week of daily usage, writing: "After a week of the Shiseido serum, I noticed new hairs starting to grow. At two weeks, my brows were slightly fuller but the tails/arches were still kind of sad looking. After a month, the damage from the tinted brow gel was completely reversed. After two months, my brows were fuller than they had ever been, and I was a lot more confident in how they looked naturally."

Splurge-Worthy 5. Maya Chia Power Fol Multi-Correctional Eyelash/Eyebrow Serum $110.00 at mayachia.com The serum you use on your eyelashes may not be the best one for your brows—so why not get both? In addition to its powerful ingredients to improve growth in just eight weeks, the individualized brow and lash brushes from Maya Chia are ideal for sensitive eye areas and for an easy application process.

The Natural Ingredient 6. Live Fraiche Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows Mascara Tube $21.99 at amazon.com One hundred percent a home remedy, castor oil is a natural ingredient that people have used for hair growth for generations. My friend from college used to coat her lashes in castor oil and they'd be thicker in weeks. Just be careful to not overdo it and get castor oil in your eye.

7. Mayraki Professional Growth Solution Lash & Brow Restoration $90.00 at hairmayraki.com This is a whole system for those who are up to the commitment. The Mayraki lash and brow restoration treatment will make you feel very official with its two-step system that promises to make your brows and lashes to fuller, thicker, and stronger in less than 40 days.