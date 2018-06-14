Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
How This Woman's Acrylic Nails Reportedly Caused Melanoma​

I DO NOT LIKE THIS NEWS.

In today’s horrifying news, one 20-year-old woman’s love of nail polish may have contributed to her getting cancer when she was just 18.

Karolina Jasko, a beauty pageant queen crowned Miss Illinois, was getting a manicure when she noticed a black line running down the center of her thumbnail. “I never really noticed it because I had acrylics,” she said in an interview with Fox News. After going to the doctor, she was diagnosed with melanoma in her thumb, resulting in the loss of her fingernail and a thick scar.

I wanted to write to everyone to thank them so much for cheering me on, voting, supporting, and making my heart warm during this whole process. Whether you were there for me before, during, after or all of the above I appreciate you more than you know. Everyone keeps asking if I'm okay, or telling me sorry and I want to let everyone know that I am perfectly content with the results! @sarahr_summers is going to make a FABULOUS Miss USA and I'm so glad I've gotten to know her since the beginning of my reign. Go @vanbrosgirls !!!! ❤️👑 I'm just so blessed to have been fortunate enough to live this once in a lifetime experience. I am so thankful for all the wonderful events I was able to attend, the incredible women I was able to meet, and the overall experience. Congrats to @johnvannattajr and @jasonvannatta on 2 vanbros wins!!! We truly are the best 😏 And congrats to @jcferracuti and @bridalelegance . Y'all are the best and everyone knows it. So thank you again to everyone, if I haven't noticed a text or message please forgive me, but I want to let you all know how happy and fortunate I feel.... sincerely, Karolina Jasko your Miss Illinois USA 2018 ❤️

A post shared by Karolina Jasko (@karolinajasko) on

"The doctor said I most likely got it from…getting acrylics from the light,” she said. Acrylic and gel manis require exposure to UV light (regardless of whether it’s a UVA lamp or an LED lamp) to cure the polish, which can contribute to skin damage and an increased risk of cancer.

But if you just got a fresh set of acrylics, don’t freak. “A study quantified the skin-cancer risk of these devices and determined that even if you were to have a gel manicure every week, your chances of developing skin cancer would not be increased,” Dana Stern, MD, dermatologist and nail specialist in New York City, told MarieClaire.com. Still, that doesn't mean you shouldn't protect yourself.

“We dermatologists tend to be cautiously optimistic people, but I still advise protecting your hands or feet with either a broad-spectrum sunscreen applied 15 minutes before exposure, or using either fingertip-less gloves or pedicure socks in order to protect the skin on the hands and feet from the aging effects of UV light,” she added.

For Karolina, her melanoma scare has become part of her Miss Illinois platform, which she’s hoping to use to educate people on the seriousness of skin cancer. If you’re still set on your manicure obsession, though, please promise me to at least apply sunscreen all over your hands before you head to the salon. Not sure which to choose? Try one of my favorites, below.

