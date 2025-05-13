5 Summer Nail Colors for Your Next Manicure Appointment
Hot weather, hotter colors.
Treating yourself to a manicure is the pinnacle of self-care, in my opinion. Like, sure, I can absolutely do my own nails at home (a skill I perfected during the 2020 lockdown) but I also know I deserve a little pampering at my favorite local salon. Plus, I can never trim down my cuticles to that perfect “clean girl” level, and when you pick at your fingers as much as I do—anxiety-ridden ladies, rise—you need all the help you can get to maintain pretty paws. So with summer right around the corner, I’m brushing up on the season’s best nail color trends ahead of my next appointment.
True to my maximalist roots, many of summer’s top shades are bold and bright, ideal for jazzing up your breezy poolside aesthetic. Many food-inspired nail colors have lasted through their rise in the fall and have been reimagined for the warmer weather. Whatever your typical manicure aesthetic—long coffin claws or a short and sweet almond shape—I promise that there is a stunning nail polish shade with your name on it. Here are my top five summer nail color trends to dive into this season.
Green Machine
I know the idea of green nails may seem unusual, but never discount this unexpected polish shade. Whether you prefer a Kelly shade or a cool minty color, a green manicure is the perfect bold accessory for your summer looks.
I remember when this polish was released a few years ago—I squealed the moment I opened the box. It’s so rich and stunning in person, your nails basically radiate rich-girl status.
Oooh, this slimy green shade is such a statement moment for your nails. J’adore.
Butter Me Up
The butter yellow nails trend remains a top color season after season. It’s not hard to understand why—it’s soft, luxe, and essentially the cashmere hot pants of manicured nails.
Leave it to a jewelry designer to create one of the most sought-after butter yellow polishes on the market right now. Absolute perfection.
This silky smooth color is so soft and pretty, you’ll be the envy of all your nail-obsessed friends.
Red Hot
Red nails are an eternal classic, and the summer version is all about a candy apple-meets-cherry hue. Fiery and bold, these nails are just begging to go sailing along the coastline while the sun is shining, Aperol spritz in hand.
I am definitely going to need a matching lipstick for this stunning red lacquer. I can’t take my eyes off it.
With strawberries and cherries as the color inspiration, there’s no denying this is the absolute perfect red polish for summer.
Keep It Coral
I do a happy dance when it’s time to break out a bold and poppy coral nail polish. This color is happiness in a bottle, plain and simple, and it’s the perfect shade to accentuate your golden (faux) tan.
Just look at this flawless coral color! I want a matching bikini and a ticket to Mykonos, stat.
Who doesn’t want to match their watermelon margarita? This perfectly brilliant coral shade is just begging for a summer outing.
Make It Rain
A soft, periwinkle blue is the only type of rainshower we want for summer, and luckily it makes for a stunning summer manicure. Of all the blue nail polishes out there, this shade might be my favorite.
A rich blue shade that feels like a swimming pool bottled, I can wait to paint my nails this brilliant polish all summer long.
When you think of an iconic blue nail polish, this Essie shade is at the tippy top of the list. It looks so gorgeous on anyone, regardless of skin tone.
