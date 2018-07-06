Let’s be real: 99 percent of the time, stars are not just like us. Stars have access to personal trainers and stylists and chefs and makeup artists and hairstylists and agents and life coaches, and I have, uh, a gift card to Whole Foods, some old clothes, and a lot of anxiety. So when I saw photos of Kaley Cuoco’s gorgeous makeup from her weekend wedding with husband Karl Cook, I fully accepted that the entire look would be unattainable to me, a mere peasant.

So please imagine my surprise when Cuoco’s makeup artist noted that she not only used a ton of drugstore makeup for the big day, but also used a $10 Burt’s Bees mascara on Cuoco. Yes, a cheap, natural, $10 drugstore mascara. I mean, what.

The Details

Listen, if you’re obsessed with mascara like I am, you know that finding a volumizing, thickening, non-clumpy formula is the ultimate impossible quest, unless you want to spend a ton of money (and a ton of effort removing it at the end of the day). So to find a box-checking formula that’s not only natural and cheap, but also good enough for a celebrity’s wedding? That’s Harry Potter-level magical.

SHOP IT Courtesy of Brand

In a video for People, Cuoco’s longtime makeup artist Jamie Greenberg detailed the Big Bang Theory star’s entire wedding hair and makeup process, including a breakdown of the products she was using.

Along with Cover FX foundation and eyeshadow, Greenberg also used a ton of Burt’s Bees products, layering on the Burt’s Bees Matte Lip Crayon in Sedona Sands and the Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick in Niagra Nude. On the eyes, she smudged the Burt's Bees Nourishing Eyeliner Pencil in Soft Black along Cuoco’s upper lash line, before adding a few coats of the magical Burt’s Bees Nourishing Mascara in Black.

If this all sounds like a big sponsored event for Burt’s Bees, then hey, I agree. But Greenberg isn’t actually a rep for Burt’s Bees (at least, not publicly or officially)—she just really likes the products.

But honestly, I’d use anything that would make me look like Cucuo on her wedding day. I mean, just look at this face.



