As much as I hate the word flawless (what does it even mean?!), there’s really no other word to describe Kylie Jenner’s appearance. Because in every photo, every post, and every clip on TV, the 20-year-old makeup mogul looks like a smooth little doll, with nary a bump nor blemish nor hair out of place. That is, until she appeared on the cover of GQ with a giant scar on her leg.

The Backstory

In the cover photo, Kylie appears with 27-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott, straddling his leg in high-cut black bathing suit. But the most eye-catching thing isn’t the nudey look, but the mark on her leg: a pale, four-inch scar on her thigh that was clearly left untouched by the Photoshoppers.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has shown off her scar, though—she shared a photo of it to Instagram two years ago with the caption, “I love my scar,” and discussed in a 2011 fan Q&A how she got the scar. “When I was about five, my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek, and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate,” Kylie explained.

"After a while, when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped, and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg.”

Are you flinching yet? Yeah, same. Kylie added that her scar is smaller now because she, you know, has physically grown since she was five, but clearly it’s still important to her.

I mean, hey, it’s just a scar, and Kylie Jenner is just a normal human being (albeit richer and more famous) underneath all of the makeup, airbrushing, and good genes. But it’s still oddly refreshing to see something so relatable on a celebrity, especially one so mysterious and seemingly untouchable as Kylie.

Should I go do a photoshoot with my scars, too? Brb—doing it anyways.