Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal How They Started Dating

After a little over a year of dating and the birth of their daughter Stormi in February, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have kept their relationship pretty private—but that's now changed. The couple participated in their first photoshoot and interview together for GQ's August issue.

In the interview, Kylie and Travis reflect on their first date at Coachella and how Kylie quickly jumped on tour with him since they knew they liked each other (casual). They also opened up about intimate details of their relationship, including Travis' emotional experience in the delivery room when Kylie gave birth to Stormi.

"As soon as I heard [Stormi] crying...It was crazy. I was there through the hell...the epidural and shit. Crazy," says Travis.

As for making sure Travis doesn't "burn out" from the fame that comes along with dating a Kardashian, Kylie says she and Travis deal with it differently.



"Well, for all the news stories, it's how I get over them so fast. Trav, for example, he's like, ‘Wait...but how do you just get over this?’ He gets more angry about things. It's not just him. It's Jordyn [Kylie's best friend] who I've seen affected. It's everyone around us that aren't used to it. And we're just like, “Oh, that'll go away in a day.” I know these stories aren't going to matter, so don't even let them affect you, you know? I think you're correct. But it's not just men—it's friends, it's people who come and just don't know how to handle it. It's the negative. There's a lot of people who love us, but there's also a huge handful of people who don't like us.

Kylie also got candid about a recent fight she and Travis had (as normal couples do) and the most romantic thing he's done for her.

"Me and Travis got in a little fight. Which is normal. So I was just crying because I was just overwhelmed. It wasn't even about anything really specific. I was just overwhelmed. And then we made up an hour later. I just flew to Houston to see him for a few hours."

She continues, "So! When I landed in Houston to make up, he—I always kept saying I really want a Stormi chain, so when I landed, he had one made for me. But probably the most romantic thing he's done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere."

If you had any doubts about their relationship, the pair are clearly still going strong while they continue to take care of five-month-old Stormi.

Read the full Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott interview in GQ's August issue here.