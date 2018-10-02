Glitter Pumpkin Butts Are the NSFW Halloween Trend You Need to See

Halloween is exactly 30 days away, which means you’ve got only a few short weeks to figure out a brilliant, Instagram-worthy costume. And if you’ve got absolutely zero ideas, then oh, boy, do I have the perfect eye-catching costume for you: Glitter pumpkin butts, a nude-y, naked-y, NSFW Halloween “trend” that’s about to infiltrate your social feeds.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Details

If glittery butts look kinda familiar, it’s probably because the concept (which was originally spotted by MarieClaire.com in March; whattup) went viral earlier this year, right in time for festival season. And, of course, in 2017, glitter boobs dominated the year’s biggest trends. Clearly, people not only love dipping their body parts in loose glitter, but also love looking at pictures of people dipping their parts dipped in loose glitter.

And now, as spotted by The Sun, the latest iteration on the trend is incredibly festive, thanks to the fact that these glitter butts are painted and designed to look like pumpkins. Earlier this week, the UK glitter brand Go Go Glitter (a.k.a. one of the original creators of the glitter-butt trend) posted a photo of a pumpkin-painted butt, writing “🎃✨TWERK OR TREAT✨🎃 Tag a friend who has a pumpkin perfect bum!💥🙌”

The Backstory

“The glitter bum trend we started is so popular, we wanted to find a way to tie it in with the Halloween content we have been creating,” Sophia Levy, makeup artist and co-founder of Go Go Glitter, tells MarieClaire.com.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“Our peach bum was, and still is, one of our most popular looks, so we wanted to recreate it with a Halloween twist!” To create the actual pumpkin, Levy says they “used black and orange paint to draw out the shape, and then filled it in using our Glitter Fix and chunky glitter” (which, fun fact, is also biodegradable).



Though only a few glitter pumpkin butts have surfaced so far on social media (including this one, below, from @sirensspa), I have a feeling that more and more makeup artists will now be inspired to douse the nearest butt in glitter and Halloween-themed paints. Sure, it may not be the most office-friendly (or comfortable) Halloween costume, but hey—it’s fun to look at, right? Here’s to many more years of glitter-covered butts.