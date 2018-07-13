Today's Top Stories
Instagram's 30 Best Halloween Makeup Inspo You Need to See

Double tap x 1,000,000.

Instagram

Take a quick scroll through your feed and it's clear: Instagram has become the ultimate source of all things beauty inspo. And in the months leading up to Halloween—hey, it'll be here before you know it—your feed will be flush with a whole new crop of elaborate, out-of-the-box makeup ideas, including the deeply creepy, the crazy beautiful, and, of course, the politically charged, all of which are definitely worthy of a double tap.

So to help keep you from another year of procrastinating, scrambling, and ultimately hating on your costume all night, we rounded up our favorite ideas, below, to get you inspired way, way ahead of the big night.

1 The Wakanda Forever
Instagram

The world will be transformed into a living, breathing Wakanda on Halloween night, thanks to the brilliance that was Black Panther. Recreate the vibes with white dots lining your forehead and eyes, along with a white stripe down the middle of your lip.

(Important side note: Before you attempt this look, please make sure that you're not a culturally appropriating jerk this Halloween.)

Makeup by @Timaloveslemons

2 The "I'm Tired of This Shit"
Instagram

Because your voice most definitely hasn't been heard enough this year, please take this moment to emblazon the word "NO" across your face in protest of, well, pretty much all of 2018.

Makeup by @sarahmcgbeauty

3 The Blue Slime
Instagram

In a Flubber-meets-Avatar moment, this two-toned look pairs the abstract (dripping, teal-blue "slime") with the classic (bold brows and glossy brick lips) for a weirdly pretty—and kind of creepy—finish.

Makeup by @beautygonebad

4 The Crazy Clown
Instagram

We're still having nightmares from the one time we saw It, but that doesn't mean you can't put your own spin on the creepy clown trope with some smeared eyeliner and overdrawn lipstick.

Makeup by @ida_elina

5 The Raver
Instagram

A sentient rainbow or a lost Burning Man attendee—you decide.

Makeup by @kimberleymargarita_

6 The Edward Scissorhands

Channel Hollywood's most lovable and most terrifying character with a tousled black wig, a belt choker, and some bleached (i.e. foundation-covered) eyebrows. To recreate the scars, try eyelash-gluing strips of rolled-up tissue all over your face before covering them with concealer and foundation.

Makeup by @lexiflow

7 The Pinocchio
Instagram

Needed: a very steady hand for the drawn-on wood patterns and the décolletage details.

Makeup by @casslloydfox

8 The Oompa Loompa
Instagram

We're not sure what the highlight of this costume is—the green and yellow eyeshadow, the white eyebrows, or the tangerine skin? Regardless, make sure you have some good makeup-removing face wash on hand when the night ends.

Makeup by @ahitsrosa

9 The Snapchat Rainbow Vomit
Taste the rainbow à la Snapchat.

Makeup by @gettingpretty
Instagram

Taste the rainbow à la Snapchat. This look is only made spookier now that Snapchat has been declared dead by Kylie Jenner.

Makeup by @gettingpretty

10 The Flapper
Transform yourself into a Roaring Twenties siren with pearlescent smoky eyes, ultra-skinny brows, and a dark violet pout with a prominent cupid's bow.

Makeup by @aleciamakeupartistry
Instagram

Transform yourself into a Roaring Twenties siren with pencil-thin brows, vampy lips with a prominent Cupid's bow, and smudgy, hazy black eyeshadow. Top it off with a mandatory beauty mark under the eye or above the lip.

Makeup by @aleciamakeupartistry

11 The Unicorn
Instagram

Just accept it: Unicorns will never not be a Halloween staple. Luckily, this lowkey look is way less heavy-handed than the usual glitter-soaked variety, making it perfect for beginners (or tipsy pre-gamers).

Makeup by @makeupartist411

12 The Ink Blot
Instagram

Like something straight out of American Horror Story (or your worst Rorschach test nightmare), this runny, inky, spotted look stays elevated with a white lace choker.

Makeup by @makeupbymouse

13 The Pop-Art Wonder Woman
Instagram

Add some 2D comic-book details to your 3D costume with some pop-art lines and dots, and, of course, a hand-drawn tiara.

Makeup by @jordanhanz

14 The Fairy
Instagram

Live your best fairy life with penciled-on freckles, ultra-long falsies, and an intense, full-face contour using only blush.

Makeup by @thealexbox

15 The Joker
Instagram

Heath Ledger Joker will always be the one-and-only Joker in our hearts, but we're still feelin' this glamorized version of the villain with its bouffant-level wig and huge smoky eye.

Makeup by @rtist

16 The Mermaid
Instagram

Even though it feels like we've hit peak mermaid and unicorn everything, please feel free to indulge one more time with all of the sparkles, glitter, and washout rose-gold hair dye in the world. I mean, it looks damn pretty, amirite?

Makeup by @sassyalternativegirl

17 The Bowie
Instagram

Because, let's be honest, our fascination with Ziggy Stardust-era Bowie will never die.

Makeup by @sarahmcgbeauty

18 The Mad Hatter
Instagram

A curly red wig, brilliant white lashes, and a matte red lip are your keys to re-creating Johnny Depp's iconic Mad Hatter. Try contouring with violet blush for a ghastlier take on the Alice and Wonderland character.

Makeup by @labrinthia

19 The Entire Galaxy
Instagram

Show the world your importance this Halloween by being the whole damn galaxy, all at once. Place a strip of tape across your forehead before starting to get the crisp line as seen here.

Makeup by @jamescharles

20 The Pop-Art Marilyn
Forget her looks from The Seven Year Itch or Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, if you're going to be Marilyn Monroe take a graphic, pop art approach—just don't forget the red lips.

Makeup by @kris.giff
Instagram

Forget her looks from The Seven Year Itch or Gentlemen Prefer Blondes—if you're going to portray Marilyn Monroe this year, take a graphic, pop-art approach instead. Just don't forget the iconic red lips, okay?

Makeup by @kris.giff

21 The Unattainable Woman
A tribute to Amber Rose's #unattainablewoman initiative, you can make a political statement by wearing the misogynist labels that are all too often thrust upon women in society.

Makeup by @jordanhanz
Instagram

Halloween is the one time of year to really show how you feel inside, right? (Ideally, this would be every day of the year, but hey.) And this look is less costume and more political statement, using the misogynistic labels often thrust upon women in society.

Makeup by @jordanhanz

22 The Contour Craze
If you, too, are wondering if we've reached peak contour, this is one way to *silently* comment on the matter.

Makeup by @alexandrametalclown
Instagram

If you, too, are wondering if society has reached peak contour yet, try asking the world with this exaggerated take on the look. (The answer: Probably not.)

Makeup by @alexandrametalclown

23 The #LoveisLove
There's no Halloween like the present to celebrate that #LoveisLove.

Makeup by @valencia0612
Instagram

Every single day should be a celebration of equal rights, but feel free to show your full support of free love on Halloween with this watercolor rainbow look.

Makeup by @valencia0612

24 The Oil Slick
This look may require a sand art hair dye job to match, but what could be cooler than a neon-bright, oil-slicked rainbow face?

Makeup by @sarahmcgbeauty
Instagram

Please name one thing that's cooler than this neon, oil-slicked rainbow face? Exactly nothing (but it's okay—you tried). Give the look a realistic feel by fading the hues into your hairline with temporary hair paint.

Makeup by @sarahmcgbeauty

25 The AHS Mattress Lady
If you're a freak for American Horror Story Hotel, try your hand at becoming the scary mattress lady with a key.

Makeup by @creativeboss
Instagram

If you're an American Horror Story mega-fan, please get inspired by this intricate mattress-lady costume that is fully terrifying and unattainable by anyone outside of a special FX makeup team.

Makeup by @madeyewlook

26 The Skull Face
If you're out for scares, throw on your favorite LBD and meticulously paint on this hyper-real skull makeup.

Makeup by @makeupbydenise
Instagram

Two things that will never go out of style: a little black dress and some skull makeup. If you're out for scares, throw on your LBD and paint on this hyper-realistic skull.

Makeup by @makeupbydenise

27 The Glitter Clown
Instagram

Not all Halloween clowns need to be terrifying. Proof: this bubblegum-pink variation with neon-blue hair and megawatt glitter fit for Studio 54.

Makeup by @annabelletemp

28 The Human Mosiac
If you're not a makeup wiz per se, try creating a mosaic neckpiece made from magazine cut-out fragments.

Makeup by @greta_ag
Instagram

If you're not exactly a makeup whiz, try piecing together a mosaic neckpiece made from magazine cut-outs. Pair it with a deep lip, a thick cat-eye, and a rich contour for a ridiculously pretty Halloween look.

Makeup by @greta_ag

29 The Koan
Take on the youngest Ayakashi sister with a crescent moon, magenta on the waterlines, and a dark plum pout.

Makeup by @michellephan
Instagram

Sailor Moon shall live inside all of us forever. Honor your childhood love with this take on the youngest Ayakashi sister, painting on a crescent moon, magenta eyeliner, and a gothy plum lip.

Makeup by @michellephan

30 The Lunar Eclipse
If you're inspired by recent lunar activity, try this eclipsing look: a cat eye, black lips, and stages of the moon across etched across the décolletage.

Makeup by @michellephan
Instagram

Turn your astrological obsession into a costume with this lunar beauty look: a cat eye, matte black lips, and each phase of the moon painted across your décolletage.

Makeup by @michellephan

