The Much-Anticipated Glossier Play Line Is Here, And We Have All the Details

When it comes to getting everyone talking, wondering, and waiting in anticipation for its latest launch, Glossier has the secret sauce. The brand has revolutionized the beauty industry: Instead of telling everyone what their skin "should" look like, Glossier has gained notable respect and a cult following for preaching the gospel of loving the skin you're in, with a little help from their products meant to enhance your natural beauty.

But now, they've decided to do something completely different with their first ever sister brand, Glossier Play. As usual, they teased the new line last week with a mysterious Instagram page with the bio: "Here for a good time," and released gorgeous, yet cryptic images with captions like, "See you soon."

The Instagram-loved brand racked up thousands of comments of fans guessing what Glossier Play could be and commenting: "Why are you doing this to us!!" Finally, we have answers for you. Glossier Play is a "dialed-up" beauty brand of color cosmetics.



"Our team has been working on Glossier Play for over two years, obsessively nerding out over formulas, searching the world (literally) for the best materials, and finessing shades until they were just right," the brand explained in a press release. "With Glossier Play, you’ll find colors you’ve never seen before, luxurious textures that move with you, and products that breath excitement back into your makeup routine. Glossier Play isn’t about a certain look, it’s about having fun in whatever moment you’re in."

As for how to think of Glossier Play in relation to Glossier's original makeup products, founder Emily Weiss told Allure: "It's kind of like if Glossier is your everyday essentials, [Play] is your going-out makeup," Weiss tells Allure in an exclusive interview. "Dialed-up extras, fun, joy, color. It's really tools for play."

You can expect four new makeup products in the inexpensive line that are available today in 28 shades, and two beauty tools, even though you can easily apply everything with your hands.

This Glitter Gelée ($14) is a gel-based gloss available in four shades that you can literally apply anywhere for a reflective, metallic, glossy effect. The brand suggests you dab it on for an "instant jeweled look that stands alone and lasts for 12 hours."

This technogel eye pencil ($15) you can get in 14 shades that come in different textures. Think: matte and metallic. These eye-popping shades are made with formulas that don't move, so you won't have to worry about them fading throughout the night.

This high-impact highlighter ($20) is made of a concentrated amount of pearl powder to give your skin a reflective glow. Available in four shades, you can use the doe applicator to apply it anywhere you want extra luminosity.

To complete the makeup collection, the brand has a vinylic lip product ($16). They're glosses available in six bold shades featuring a click-pen, which allows you to dispense out as much as you want depending on how hard you want to go with shine.

And the two tools are a Blade ($4) that acts as a pencil sharpener for eyeliner, and Detailer ($6), which is an angled brush to help you apply product precisely wherever you want are also available.

Now, go play!

