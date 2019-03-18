Julia Roberts' New Tousled Lob is the Shortest Cut She's Worn in Years

51-year-old Julia Roberts has been a mainstay on our screens since her debut in the 1988 film Satisfaction, and she's proven over and over again that her beauty is timeless. The Academy Award-winning actress has worn several stunning styles and shades throughout her career, but she's always looked incredible. Roberts just got a dramatic new cut, revealing an asymmetrical lob, which is the shortest her hair has been in years.

Roberts' long-time stylist Serge Normant showcased her new lob on Instagram with a beautiful profile of her cut, which is at least 5 inches shorter from her former style, with the caption: "@juliaroberts ❤️ new ✂️."

Roberts' honey blonde-highlighted lob is a bit longer in the front, with her ends stopping right above her collar bone and the back right above her shoulders. It's styled in effortless tousled waves.

Normant's photo has racked up over 15,000 likes and 500 comments. Fellow Hollywood starlets are showing lots of love in the comments section. Sarah Jessica Parker wrote: “Gorgeous!!!!X.” And Heidi Klum is into Robert's cut as well and commented sweet emojis: "“😻👍🏼❤️.”

Roberts posted a photo on her own Instagram showing a close-up look of her cool cut.

Roberts hasn't rocked a lob this short since 2001. I'll forever have heart eyes for her natural curls.

Getty Images

In all honestly, she stuns in every style, and is major inspo to never stop switching it up no matter your age. At one point last year she went PINK (!!!) on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

Getty Images

She's gone from a blonde to a brunette to a red-head, and always looks amazing. Let's have a look at some of her most iconic styles throughout the years.

It's a toss-up, but 1990 Pretty Woman Julia is my favorite Julia look of all time (I think).

Getty Images

Her auburn curls she wore back in the day are truly epic.

Getty Images

And circa 1995 she was a platinum blonde.

Getty Images

A few years ago at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards she wore the hell out of this cherry-red shade.

Getty Images

And earlier this year, she wore her signature blonde shade at the length she's kept it at the longest.

Getty Images

I've said it before and I'll say it again: 2019 is the Year of the Lob—every other haircut can take a backseat. So many celebs have went shorter this year and are wearing bobs and lobs, and I'm so not mad at Roberts for jumping on this trend.

