Kris Jenner just got a textured lob—and wow, she looks so different.

It's obviously a wig or extension, but this is the longest hair she's worn in recent history.

Kris Jenner, head honcho of the Kardashian-Jenner club, is a busy woman and the mom of six superstars. The 63-year-old has been mom-aging her kids for years, though, so she's clearly used to juggling a lot and looking good while doing it. So of course, in the midst of the mess that is Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, she still found time to switch up her hairstyle in a major way. Jenner has kept her side-swept short style the same for years. But something about 2019 has ushered in two major hair makeovers for Jenner, and I'm here for it.

Back in January, she flaunted feathery bangs and a top knot done by celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons. This was a new and gorgeous look for her.

She's didn't stop there, though, because stylist Jorge Serrano just uploaded an Instagram photo of Jenner wearing a piece-y, layered lob. This is the first time she's ever worn a style so different...and the longest hair I've ever seen on her.

Instagram @jorgeserranohair

He captioned the photo: "Having fun with a textured bob on@krisjenner yesterday."

Instagram @jorgeserranohair

"This is fun she’s giving us “Krissy Jenner” vybz " one commenter wrote. "Absolutely love this on the fabulous @krisjenner def should be her new look!" another user commented on the pic.

Who knows, this could most certainly be a wig and is definitely added extensions, but I'm loving long-haired Kris for now. It's nice to see her trying new things with her hair, since she's stuck to the same style for years. It further proves that beauty is an ever-evolving process, and by no means should you ever stop experimenting. You know what they say: "mama gotta have a life too." Snaps to Kris for having more fun with her hair this year.

