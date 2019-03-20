Bella Thorne has always marched to beat of her own drums when it comes to daring beauty choices. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed shows the 21-year-old actress with a different hair color every week and regularly rocking bold makeup looks. Colorful glitter is a frequent accessory of hers, and is even the theme of her makeup line, Thorne By Bella. In short, this beauty wild child is not one to play it safe. So to no surprise, Thorne is an advocate of washing her hair with beer to lighten it.

Yesterday, the actress was at a pool party and with the help of her friend, she tilted her head back and let her friend pour an entire cup of beer in her hair. You can hear a guy, who was recording the shenanigans, say: "I can't believe you're doing this right now!"

Thorne captioned the video: "For everyone harassing yes it’s beer. It naturally lightens ur hair and people say it’s good for u 😍 my next film my hair has to be hunny blonde, saving me a trip to the salon 💇 in my book I talk about the tips and tricks the ups and downs and the very low lows. Order the book right now and I might hand deliver u a case of beer 😍😏😵🤫 #thelifeofawannabemogul."

After the cup was finished, Thorne proceeded to lather it all over her hair like it was an actual shampoo or conditioner. Her friend, who did the honors, said in the background: "Now, I need to go into the pool." Um, yeah, they probably both should wash off so they don't reek of beer. The video has since racked up over 3 million views and 6,000 comments.

The Verdict

The real question is: does beer actually lighten your hair and is it "good for you" like Thorne claims? I reached out to hair, skin, and beauty specialist, Amanda Scott, who is a stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon, to get to the bottom of this.

"Bella isn’t going to get light hair anytime soon using beer to lighten her locks," Scott explains. "However, if she had opted for vodka, which has a much higher alcohol content, along with chamomile, lemon and seltzer and sprayed it on her hair over a few days it would be more effective. Past sources say this combination has higher clarifying properties, and will rid your hair of dirt, debris, and oil build-up.

According to Scott, beer is another story. "It is delicious to drink, gross for anything else. The alcohol content is not high enough to lighten hair after one rinse. While it’s not harmful to dump beer on your head, you will smell like a frat house and the proteins in the malt and hops could actually leave your hair feeling brittle. Stick with conditioner, or be avant-garde and try kombucha, at least you will smell nicer and be more 2019 vogue."

To all the beer lovers out there: You shouldn't repurpose your party drink by using it in your hair, unless your brand is smelling like beer!? It won't harm your hair, but it also won't necessarily help it. Thorne is definitely going to need a trip to the salon to get her hair honey blonde for her next film.

